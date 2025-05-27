'Welcome back' BTS' V and Jimin: Banners await outside singers' barracks ahead of June 10, 11 military discharge; know when other members will be out

BTS ARMY, wake up! Your beloved artists are set to be back in less than a month. V and Jimin, the maknae line besties, are to be discharged on June 10 and 11, respectively. With only two weeks to go, fans have already kicked off their welcome preparations. From creating heartfelt posters to displaying massive banners outside the military barracks, fans are making their own special efforts to warmly greet the artists back to civilian life.

BTS member V enlisted on December 11, 2023, along with leader RM and Jimin joined the mandatory services the next day, along with Jungkook. As their discharge date draws near, fans can't keep calm anymore. BTS' ARMY, who have been silently supporting the members during their hard training days, have recently gathered near V and Jimin's barracks and put up heartwarming messages to cheer them up and let them know that their return is eagerly awaited.

Fans put up banners outside V's Chuncheon barracks

Fans expressed disbelief as well as joy at the fact that time flows so fast and their military discharge is right around the corner. Many fans shared videos of a large banner set up for V near the Chuncheon military barracks and wrote captions like, "Taehyung deserves to receive so much love." The banner reads, "Welcome Back V" and showcases the fans' love and dedication towards the artist. Another fan said V made them proud "by working hard and thriving while fulfilling his duty to his country."

Fans put up banners outside Jimin's Yeoncheon barracks

Jimin is currently based in the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon. Fans have put up banners near the unit for the "Global IT boy," hoping he would see them. Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the BTS ARMY for their efforts in putting up the "beautiful posters." Besides the banners, fans also planned to install five inflatable balloons near the military base. Each balloon will contain 0.9 meters tall and 7 meters long banners attached to them.

With their heartwarming preparations for V and Jimin's return to civilian life, BTS ARMY has once again shown why they're so adored. More such warm gestures are expected from the fans as SUGA gets discharged on June 21.

