Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa make special appearance on Drag Race Thailand Season 3? Here’s why fans think so

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been incredibly busy with her solo activities this year. From making her highly anticipated solo comeback to winning an award at the VMAs, the rapper continues to solidify her influence as a global star. Now, the latest rumor suggests she might make an appearance on Drag Race Thailand Season 3.

Recently, a fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted that Lisa is rumored to make a guest appearance as a special judge on Drag Race Thailand Season 3. While the buzz has yet to be officially confirmed, it seems like a plausible “side quest” for the BLACKPINK member, who has been exploring a variety of solo ventures this year.

Fans also pointed out that, back in March, the K-pop star celebrated her 27th birthday at the House of HEALS, a popular drag club in Bangkok, Thailand, owned by Pangina Heals—one of the hosts of Drag Race Thailand.

Additionally, they mentioned that Lisa’s music video for the single ROCKSTAR, shot in Bangkok’s Chinatown, featured three prominent Thai drag queens. With the cast of Drag Race Thailand Season 3 revealing 11 new queens, fans are excited about the possibility of Lisa joining the show as a special guest judge.

On the work front, Lisa made her highly-anticipated solo comeback back on June 28 with a new digital single ROCKSTAR. Following the song’s massive success, she returned with her fierce avatar on August 15 with another track titled New Woman featuring Spanish singer Rosalia.

Both songs claimed top spots on global music charts, further cementing her name in the international music scene. Fans also praised how she embraced her confidence and credence in these new solo comebacks.

The BLACKPINK rapper is now gearing up for the release of her first-ever solo album. In a recent interview, she revealed that the upcoming release is something completely ‘out of the box’, raising much anticipation.

Meanwhile, On September 11, the MONEY singer won the Best K-pop Award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024, becoming the first Korean soloist to achieve the feat twice. She also took over the stage with electrifying performances of her latest tracks ROCKSTAR and New Woman. With all eyes on her upcoming solo album, Lisa continues to create significant buzz in the K-pop industry.

