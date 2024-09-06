When Hyeri surprised bestie BLACKPINK’s Rosé by crying within 10 seconds on Ask Us Anything

Hyeri is a multi-faceted Korean artist who has established a strong foothold in both the music and K-drama industries. From being a member of Girl’s Day to the rise with the Reply 1988 role, her prolific career spans over a decade. But did you know, she boasts an incredible skill for crying just within 10 seconds?

Yes! You read it right! Back in 2021, Hyeri made a guest appearance on the popular JTBC show Knowing Bros, accompanied by her best friend Rosé. When the actress revealed that she could cry within 10 seconds, no one believed her and wanted to see a live performance.

But she didn’t disappoint. As soon as the clock started ticking, her eyes became watery and by the time 10 seconds was over, her tears already started rolling down her cheeks. Everyone including the BLACKPINK member was extremely shocked and couldn’t stop parsing her incredible skill.

The cast members asked her how she did that. In response, Hyeri explained that she is always full of emotions and when she feels sad, she can cry. She also added how useful it is for filming dramas. Nonetheless, everyone was impressed to witness a live version of her crying skill.

Watch the video here:

Lee Hyeri, better known as Hyeri is a popular K-pop idol and actress. Back in 2010, she debuted as a member of Girl’s Day and quickly Rosé to fame with her unique presence. Two years later, she stepped into her acting career with a role in SBS drama Tasty Life (2012).

Hyeri garnered explosive fame following the success of the hit slice-of-life drama Reply 1988 (2015). In this series, she embodied a playful character, showcasing her meticulous ability to synchronize with the role.

In the following years, she expanded her horizon with roles in Two Cops (2017), My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Moonshine (2021), May I Help You? (2022), and more.

She has also starred in a few films, the most recent being Victory. Released on August 14, this sports-themed movie featured her as a cheerleader. With her lead role in Victory, Hyeri once again showcased her brilliant acting skills.

