Taeil edited out from NCT 127's Walk video promotions amid sexual crime case; fans react

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offenses.

Recently, Taeil was removed from NCT after a shocking sexual crime allegation was brought up against him. Sending shockwaves through the K-pop world, SM Entertainment announced his removal from NCT and its sub-unit NCT 127. Now, the company has cropped him from a behind-the-scene video that was recorded before the incident.

On September 5, NCT 127 unveiled the recording behind-the-scene video for their sixth studio album Walk, which was released back in July. Fans noticed that the video featured Taeyong, indicating it must have been recorded before his enlistment on April 15. That also means Taeil was present in it as well since the allegations against him didn’t come to light back then.

However, when the video was posted yesterday, netizens only found eight people. As the video proceeds, it becomes apparent that another person, which is Taeil was seated right next to Jaehyun but had been cropped.

Though in some frames, his body parts are still visible, fans appreciated the effort SM Entertainment put in to edit this.

On August 28, SM Entertainment shocked fans with a sudden announcement. They revealed that Taeil has been removed from the group due to unspecified sexual crime allegations. In their statement, the agency further stated that although they were gathering all the information, the decision was taken based on the seriousness of the situation.

Needless to say, fans who have shown him love and appreciation all these years, were very disappointed to learn the matter. Within a day, the former NCT member lost around 1 million followers on his Instagram. Even, his bandmates and his former group’s official accounts instantly unfollowed him. Moreover, outrageous fans began burning and throwing out his photo cards.

A day later, Bangbae Police Station confirmed that an investigation had been launched against Taeil, specifying that the victims are not minors or same-sex individuals. They also revealed that the K-pop idol was booked in June for a sexual crime offense and has since been under investigation.

This also led many to believe that SM Entertainment covered up the case, however, the agency dismissed the speculations saying they took action as soon as they were aware of the situation. Later, Bangbae Police Station confirmed that the victim of Taeil’s sexual crime was an adult woman.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: HYBE withdraws copyright claims on BTS’ V’s fan cams after ARMY demands response; removed videos now accessible