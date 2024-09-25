When BTS’ RM and Jimin did iconic Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting with special twist; Know what happened

RM and Jimin of BTS have a lot of fun moments under their umbrella, like once they recreated the iconic Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting for the funniest reason. RM and Jimin were trying to teach Jin how to greet celebs when they came up with the iconic Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting but with their own special twist.

It all happened backstage at J-Hope’s debut studio album Jack In The Box listening party and was later revealed in a Bangtan Bomb posted on BTS’ YouTube channel. That day, BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook united to celebrate their bandmate’s new release.

As it happened, Jin was backstage getting ready with other members when Jimin started to carefully look at his clothes when suddenly RM appeared. This made Jin who previously had said that he was scared to meet “new people” ask an important question from the BTS leader.

Jin asked RM, “Namjoon how do you say hi to celebs?” The BTS leader had the most innovative reply to it, he advised Jin to go to the celebs and say “Bang to the Tan to the Jin” and the Jimin joined to complete the greeting by saying “Dong to the Gue to the Rami” as they both did the iconic actions and dab of Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting.

Watch BTS’ RM and Jimin doing the Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting here:

Watch the full video below:

The original Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting begins with “Woo to the Young to the Woo” which was given a special twist by the BTS leader by making it “Bang to the Tan to the Jin.” The second part “Dong to the Gue to the Rami” was the same.

In other news, most recently, Jimin made a highly anticipated comeback with his second album MUSE alongside a sensational music video who the title track Who on July 19, 2024. It was also accompanied by the release of the pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco.

In other developments, RM is all set to premiere his first solo documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place at the BIFF 2024 on October 7. After the premiere, the documentary will be released worldwide in theatres.

