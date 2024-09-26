When BTS’ Jimin and V ensured fellow 95-liner SEVENTEEN’s Joshua's birthday was celebrated at Gayo Daejejeon

BTS’ V and Jimin who are well known for being BFFs and fellow 95-liners once swooped in to ensure that SEVENTEEN’s Joshua who shares a birthday with V gets interviewed at the MBC Gayo Daejejeon. The moment is still fresh for the fans as one of the best BTS and SEVENTEEN crossovers.

It all happened during MBC Gayo Daejejeon in 2018, an annual music show that is broadcast at the end of every year. That year, it was hosted by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Cha Eun Woo, SHINee’s Minho, and Noh Hongchul.

Since the next year 2019 was the year of the pig, the MCs interviewed the idols who were born in the year of the pig that is 1995. BTS’ Jimin and V were also born in 1995 so they were called out to the front along with many others.

As the idols were being interviewed, V and Jimin noticed that Joshua of SEVENTEEN who shares a birthday with the Rainy Days singer on December 30, was not mentioned. So, Jimina and V swooped in and talked to YoonA and told her about Joshua being a fellow 95-born as well.

Even though the time was almost at its end, YoonA skillfully asked her fellow MCs “Shall we interview one more?” and called “Joshua from SEVENTEEN.”

When Joshua suddenly heard his name being called, he was caught by surprise and then hurried to the front of the stage, and before he started to speak he even interacted with V. Both BTS members were seen smiling away at the back as Joshua gave his interview.

Watch BTS’ Jimin and V ensuring that Joshua of SEVENTEEN felt included here:

