When Lee Min Ho named Song Hye Kyo his ‘ideal type’, admiring actress’ bubbly persona in Full House

Lee Min Ho, otherwise known as the Hallyu star, has daily contributed to the globalization of K-pop. From Boys Over Flowers to The King: Eternal Monarch, the K-drama heartthrob continues to live in our hearts with his blockbuster hits. While he is the ideal type for many fans, who do you think is his? Let’s get to know.

Back in 2011, Lee Min Ho appeared in an interview with a Korean media outlet, talking about many things, one of them being his love life. Although the star has given rise to many dating rumors over the years, he has managed to keep the truth under wraps for most of the time.

During this interview, he was asked to describe his ideal type. The actor said, with all honesty, “My ideal type hasn’t changed.” By this time, he had already named Song Hye Kyo his ideal type on many occasions. In this interview, too, he showed his utmost admiration for the actress’ elegant charm.

The Heirs star further talked about Song Hye Kyo’s character in Full House, explaining he would like to be with someone who has a similar personality. “ think someone who knows how to give love rather than just receive it and has experienced love can love deeply. A bubbly, fun, and lovable character like Song Hye Kyo in the drama Full House”, he added.

Advertisement

While this honest revelation made many fans respect and love him more, Song Hye Kyo, on the other hand, faced much backlash a few years later. In 2017, when Lee Min Ho broke up with Bae Suzy after three years of dating, netizens blamed the actor’s continuous admiration for the Descendants of the Sun actress.

A few years later, following Song Hye Kyo’s divorce from Song Joong Ki, the actor was embroiled in dating rumors with his ‘ideal type’. However, none of their agencies confirmed the rumors.

On the work front, Lee Min Ho is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sci-fi romance Ask the Stars with Gong Hyo Jin. His Apple TV drama Pachinko 2 was released on August 23.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin wins best design award from Seoul City Architecture Society for her building in Yeoksam-dong