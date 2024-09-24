Lee Min Ho has a way with words. The Hallyu superstar is no stranger to heartwarming and nuanced scenes with his love interests in Korean dramas, and this is also the case in his latest role for Pachinko season 2. As hinted in the teaser, Koh Hansu attempts to bridge a social gap with Sunja, played by Kim Min Ha, as he takes her around a paddy field in Japan. Trying to teach her how to drive a car, a romantic moment unfurls between the two unaware of what awaits them next.

The scene shows the hierarchical differences between the businessman Koh Hansu and Baek Sunja, who moved to Japan with nothing in her pocket. Pachinko season 2 explores a complex relationship between the two and it is highlighted further in this scene as he teaches her how to drive a car.

In an exclusive conversation ahead of the premiere of Pachinko season 2, we asked actor Lee Min Ho if he had personally taught someone how to drive a car in real life, as well as his experience filming the scene.

Breaking into his signature smirk, probably recalling the very moment it happened, and then moving to a warm smile, Lee Min Ho shared how he did in fact teach a younger friend, ”I did once teach a dongsaeng how to drive when they just started to learn it and then I’ve also taught someone how to ski.”

His half-suppressed laughter followed as he revealed how thinking back to those moments makes him feel warm inside, “Being with someone for their ‘first’ of anything is very meaningful. So I think it was a great experience [to teach Sunja how to drive].”

Advertisement

With this, we also think the actor hinted at how Kon Hansu’s decision to be involved in the first moment that Sunja takes charge of a vehicle was a confirmation of their unresolved feelings and a romantic moment like none other. Considering this, we asked him if there were many romance-filled moments between the ill-fated lovers and which one of them was his favorite.

The 37-year-old actor pondered over the many scenes that he had shot and were not revealed to the public so far, to pick a particularly sizzling moment with Kim Min Ha, “According to me, their most romantic moment would have to be from season 1. It was when Koh Hansu and Sunja exchanged glances at each other in the heavily busy marketplace.” We’d agree, that the tension between the two, as they take cognisance of the other person’s presence and how it affects their life there onwards marks a significant moment in the storyline.

Advertisement

In the ongoing season 2 of Pachinko, on the surface there are not many romantic moments for the viewers’ eyes but a closer look into the relationship between Koh Hansu and Baek Sunja reveals that each desperate call for help, every arrogant remark at the other’s actions, and so many reunions are in fact the little, twisted love story shared between the two.

Pachinko season 2 continues to air on Apple TV+ after a remarkable premiere on August 23.

ALSO READ: Pachinko season 2 EXCLUSIVE: Kim Min Ha says she ‘couldn’t handle’ Steve Noh’s agonising death scene; reveals BTS details