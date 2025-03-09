IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines episodes 5-8: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect and more

The long-awaited Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has finally released, sending waves of excitement through the K-drama community. Starring IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, and Park Hae Joon, this romantic slice-of-life series has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, drawing immense attention from fans worldwide. The drama has already made a powerful first impression with its debut episodes, setting the stage for a beautifully crafted multigenerational love story that spans decades of changing seasons, personal hardships, and enduring romance.

As viewers eagerly immerse themselves in the heartfelt story, anticipation for the upcoming episodes is higher than ever. For weeks, fans had been counting down the days until the premiere of When Life Gives You Tangerines, and on March 7, 2025, their wait finally ended. Unlike traditional K-dramas that release one or two episodes per week, this series kicked things off with a grand four-episode premiere.

The drama follows a four-episode-per-week schedule, airing every Friday, ensuring that fans stay engaged with the evolving narrative. With the first set of episodes already leaving a lasting impact, many are now looking forward to the next batch. Episodes 5-8 are scheduled to be released on March 14 at 5:00 p.m. KST (1:30 p.m. IST) on Netflix, bringing another chapter of this moving and visually stunning tale. The series is set to continue its weekly release format until March 28, 2025, with a total of 16 episodes.

In the first four episodes, Ae Sun, orphaned at 10, endures poverty with Gwan Sik by her side, but his family forces them apart. Manipulated into marriage, she reunites with Gwan Sik after he bravely returns. They marry and have a daughter but face mistreatment, prompting Gwan Sik to take them away. Ae Sun sacrifices her dream of becoming a poet for her family. Despite hardships, she never regrets her choices. What’s next for them? Viewers will see in next episodes.

One of the most interesting aspects of When Life Gives You Tangerines is its expansive timeline, spanning from the 1960s to 2025. Against the serene and picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island, the drama explores the journey of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik, two individuals whose love story weaves through the changing seasons of life.

IU stars as Ae Sun, a free-spirited, bold young woman who dreams of becoming a poet. She is someone who embraces life with passion and resilience, refusing to let hardships dampen her aspirations. Opposite her is Park Bo Gum as Gwan Sik, a man of few words but deep emotions. Unlike Ae Sun, he is reserved and introverted, struggling to openly express his feelings. Yet, his quiet but unwavering devotion to her speaks louder than words, making their love story both emotional and deeply relatable. As time progresses, the drama takes a multi-generational approach, introducing Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon as the older versions of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik.

Since its premiere, When Life Gives You Tangerines has been met with overwhelming praise, both from critics and fans alike. Viewers have taken to social media to express their admiration for the chemistry between IU and Park Bo Gum, as well as the stunning cinematography and emotionally nuanced storytelling. The drama’s ability to evoke deep emotions while maintaining a visually poetic aesthetic has struck a chord with audiences, making it one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025.

Moreover, the decision to release four episodes at a time has been highly appreciated, as it allows viewers to get engaged without the frustration of waiting too long for plot developments.