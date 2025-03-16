IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines Ep 9-12: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect and more

The latest K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, has taken the world by storm, drawing viewers in with its breathtaking cinematography, compelling storytelling, and powerful performances. Since its highly anticipated premiere on March 7, 2025, the series has quickly become one of the most talked-about dramas of the year. As audiences remain deeply invested in the unfolding story, many are eager to know when they can expect the next episodes to drop.

Fans of When Life Gives You Tangerines will be delighted to know that the drama consists of 16 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately one hour. Unlike traditional K-dramas that release two episodes per week, this series follows a unique four-episode-per-week schedule, keeping the excitement levels consistently high.

With the first two batches of episodes having already set the tone for an unforgettable journey, viewers are now eagerly awaiting the next installments. The upcoming episodes 9-12 will be released on March 21, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. KST (1:30 p.m. IST) on Netflix.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is more than just a romance; it is an epic tale that spans multiple decades, weaving together themes of fate, perseverance, and self-discovery. At the heart of the story is Oh Ae Sun, a fiercely independent woman from Jeju Island who refuses to conform to societal expectations. Played by the multi-talented IU, Ae Sun is a rebel at heart, constantly challenging the fate that has been laid out for her.

Alongside her stands Yang Gwan Sik, portrayed by the ever-charismatic Park Bo Gum. Unlike Ae Sun, Gwan Sik is unwavering in his devotion, having loved her for as long as he can remember. His character represents stability, loyalty, and a deep understanding of the woman he cherishes.

The drama, directed by the acclaimed Kim Won Seok, is a visual love letter to Jeju Island. Every frame transports viewers into a world rich with culture, tradition, and breathtaking landscapes. From the age-old practice of haenyeos, female divers who harvest seafood from the ocean, to the vibrant yellow canola fields that stretch across the island, the setting itself plays a crucial role in shaping the story’s atmosphere.

One of the aspects that sets When Life Gives You Tangerines apart is its layered storytelling. The drama doesn’t just follow Ae Sun and Gwan Sik in one timeline but instead explores their lives across different periods. Through the use of flashbacks and time jumps, the series paints a detailed portrait of how their love and personal journeys evolve over the years.

To bring this ambitious narrative to life, the drama features a powerhouse cast portraying the characters at different stages of their lives. IU and Park Bo Gum take on the roles of the adult versions of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik, showcasing their youthful passion, struggles, and ambitions. As the story progresses, the middle-aged versions of these characters are portrayed by Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon, capturing the weight of time and the experiences that have shaped them.