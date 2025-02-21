When Life Gives You Tangerines teaser: IU leaves Park Bo Gum crying by breaking up with him; watch

When Life Gives You Tangerines unveiled a new teaser on February 21, ahead of its OTT premiere. IU and Park Bo Gum's characters experience a poignant journey, navigating the complexities of their relationship from childhood to adulthood. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island, their bond evolves and transforms with the changing seasons.

In the recently released teaser of When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU as a school-going O Ae Sun tells Yang Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum) about her resolution to get married to a guy living in Seoul, as it would give her the opportunity to experience the thrilling urban life. Being a girl with big dreams from the small island of Jeju, she always wanted to leave the place and head to her city of dreams– the capital of South Korea. She tells Yang Gwan Sik that she has no intention of ever marrying someone from the island, and his expression falls in disappointment.

It might indicate the fact that he was already in love with her back then. Their relationship falls apart as "the remarkable rebel" O Ae Sun decides to leave "the unyielding iron" Yang Gwan Sik and move her separate way. She says, "I won't even have a chance if I live with you". She seems to struggle to maintain her individuality while being with him.

Advertisement

She leaves him sobbing as she takes off his gifted ring and throws it away in a canola field– the place that has seen them turn from friends to lovers. Her aim in life might be some artistic endeavour as in a scene, Yang Gwan Sik is heard telling her "I think you'll be a famous poet." The two grow up and have their own lives and personal adult problems. Like the changing seasons, they change as well. However, it was unsure whether their love remains the same for each other. We will have to wait till March 7 to find that out.