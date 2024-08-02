When NCT's Jungwoo nicknamed Jaehyun and SEVENTEEN’s DK as ‘dumb and dumber’; know WHY

NCT’s Jungwoo is known for his hearty and fun character, and once he made a fun comment about his fellow bandmate Jaehyun and SEVENTEEN’s DK which sent everyone rolling on the floor laughing.

It is from the time when NCT’s DOJAEJUNG debuted with their first mini album Perfume, and in a video, Jungwoo gave a nickname to Jaehyun and DK, which was “dumb and dumber.”

A year ago, on April 21, 2024, NCT’s DOJAEJUNG’s Jungwoo, Jaehyun, and Doyoung appeared for a special Q&A on 1TheK’s IDDP.

During the show, when they were discussing a part happening between SEVENTEEN’s DK and NCT’s Jaehyun, Jungwoo ended up giving them a fun nickname.

Since DK and Jaehyun are almost twins born in the same month and year, they are of the same age.

In the show, NCT's Jaehyun was reading a comment about when DK of SEVENTEEN once mentioned on a radio show that he could not talk to Jaehyun when he was a trainee like him and the same age. The SEVENTEEN member further mentioned he couldn’t talk to Jaehyun at graduation because he was “too handsome.”

While on the other hand, it was revealed that Jaehyun also couldn’t talk to DK because the SEVENTEEN member was “so popular.”

At this, Jungwoo said that Jaehyun and DK were “dumb and dumber.” Jaehyun then said he was okay with being called dumb, but he called DK dumber, so Doyoung asked Jungwoo to apologize. Jungwoo hilariously said, “DK, I’ll call you.”

Watch Jungwoo calling Jaehyun and DK “dumb and dumber” here:

Meanwhile, DOJAEJUNG was formed in 2022 and introduced as a new sub-unit of NCT in October of that year. Their debut album, Perume, became the best-selling debut album by a K-pop sub-unit at the time and also by an SM Entertainment act. Their lead track of the same name debuted at number 4 on the Circle Digital Chart, making them the fastest NCT sub-unit to chart a single in the top 5.

In other news, DK of SEVENTEEN recently made fans roll with laughter by performing Taemin’s Guilty with fake abs at CARATLAND 2024. However, some attendees also booed him because he did not show his abs.

