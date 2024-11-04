When Stray Kids’ Han and Seungmin couldn't sneak out of award show and got called on stage; know what happened

Stray Kids has many viral award show moments, but this one continues to live in our heads rent-free. In 2023, a clip from the Asia Artist Awards went insanely viral online. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at how Han and Seungmin had a little run towards the stage. So, what exactly happened?

Back in 2023, Stray Kids attended the Asia Artists Awards in the Phillippines. At one point, Han and Seungmin were spotted walking towards the exit, probably for a little break. However, they had to stop midway as the MC announced that 3RACHA won the Best Creator Award. For those who don't know, it is a hip-hop sub-unit of Stray Kids formed with Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han.

So back to the viral moment, as a member of the sub-unit, Han needed to be there while accepting the award and Seungmin couldn’t possibly go for a break all by himself. So the duo ran hilariously towards the stage where the other members were getting ready to accept the award. The moment was captured by a lucky fan who shared it online and it garnered massive views within hours.

Watch the viral clip here:

Stray Kids is a popular boy band often highly regarded as the ‘leader of 4th generation K-pop’, due to their massive popularity and global achievements. The group was formed from a music survival show of the same name. In 2018, they made their debut with a total of nine members. However, after Kim Woojin left in 2019, they continued as an octet with Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Han, Changbin, Lee Know, Seungmin, and I.N.

They are known for powerful music and electrifying choreographies that set them apart from their contemporaries. Some of their all-time hits are Maniac, S-Class, Thunderous, Chk Chk Boom, God’s Menu, and more.

The group made their comeback on July 19 with their 9th mini-album ATE and its smash-hit title track Chk Chk Boom. Now they are gearing up for their Japanese comeback with Giant, which is set to release on November 13.

Apart from music, Stray Kids members are also known faces in the world of fashion.

