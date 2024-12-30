When the Phone Rings and Yoo Yeon Seok top buzzworthy drama and actor lists beating The Tale of Lady Ok
When the Phone Rings and its lead actor Yoo Yeon Seok take top spots in the most buzzworthy drama and actor lists of the week, Chae Soo Bin rises in rank.
MBC’s When the Phone Rings bags #1 ranking in the most buzzworthy drama and actor list for the last week of December 2024.As per Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the TV dramas that generated the most buzz, When the Phone Rings has taken the top spot.
Not just the drama, but its lead actors have garnered widespread love, with Yoo Yeon Seok (playing Baek Sa Eon) becoming the most buzzworthy actor of the week and Chae Soo Bin (playing Hong Hee Joo) taking the No. 3 spot in the list.
JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok follows MBC’s When the Phone Rings. Its lead actress, Lim Ji Yeon takes the No. 2 spot on the actor list, beating Chae Soo Bin.The historical romance drama's lead actor Choo Young Woo is the fourth most buzzworthy actor of the week.
The historical romance genre has captivated viewers lately as Channel A’s Check In Hanyang debuted at No. 5 on this week’s drama list. SBS’ The Fiery Priest 2 and tvN’s Love Your Enemy took the third and fourth spots respectively. Love Your Enemy's leads Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi stood at No. 5 and No. 6 on the actor list and The Fiery Priest 2's Kim Nam Gil clinched the seventh spot on the actor's list.
Here's the list of the top 10 K-dramas and actors that generated the most buzz this week:
10 most buzzworthy K-dramas of the week:
1. MBC’s When the Phone Rings
2. JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok
3. SBS’ The Fiery Priest 2
4. tvN’s Love Your Enemy
5. Channel A’s Check In Hanyang
6. tvN’s Parole Examiner Lee
7. tvN’s When the Stars Gossip
8. KBS2’s Who Is She!
9. ENA’s Namib
10. KBS2’s Iron Family
10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors of the week:
1. Yoo Yeon Seok (When the Phone Rings)
2. Lim Ji Yeon (The Tale of Lady Ok)
3. Chae Soo Bin (When the Phone Rings)
4. Choo Young Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)
5. Ju Ji Hoon (Love Your Enemy)
6. Jung Yu Mi (Love Your Enemy)
7. Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest 2)
8. Go Hyun Jung (Namib)
9. Lee Min Ho (When the Stars Gossip)
10. Gong Hyo Jin (When the Stars Gossip)
