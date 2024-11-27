Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo's The Tale of Lady Ok: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The eagerly anticipated historical drama The Tale of Lady Ok is set to captivate audiences with its blend of suspense, romance, and historical intrigue. Starring Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, and Kim Jae Won, this new K-drama series is scheduled to premiere on November 30, 2024, on JTBC. Here’s everything you need to know about The Tale of Lady Ok, including its release date, plot, cast, and where to watch it.

The Tale of Lady Ok release date and time

The Tale of Lady Ok will officially premiere on November 30, 2024, on JTBC, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM (KST). The drama will offer two episodes each week, ensuring a thrilling and immersive experience for viewers. For international audiences, the series will be available for streaming on Kocowa, with select regions having access to the show shortly after its broadcast on JTBC.

Where to watch The Tale of Lady Ok

Viewers in South Korea can tune in to The Tale of Lady Ok on JTBC. For those outside South Korea, the drama will be available on Kocowa, which streams K-drama content in select regions, including North America and other international markets, making it accessible to global audiences eager to watch this captivating series.

The genre of The Tale of Lady Ok

The Tale of Lady Ok falls under the genre of historical drama, with elements of romance, intrigue, and suspense. Set in the Joseon period, the series is expected to delve into the social and political issues of the time while showing personal struggles, forbidden love, and complex characters. Viewers can expect an engaging storyline that blends historical realism with emotional depth.

Watch the trailer for The Tale of Lady Ok here;

The Tale of Lady Ok plot

Set against the backdrop of the Joseon period, The Tale of Lady Ok revolves around Ok Tae Young, a female slave who defies the oppressive societal norms of her time to achieve success. Tae Young, portrayed by Lim Ji Yeon, is an expert in legal matters, known for her deep knowledge and wisdom. Despite her position as a slave, she is admired by others for her selflessness and determination to help those in need. However, Tae Young harbors a dangerous secret: her identity, name, and even her husband are all fabricated.

The story takes a turn when Tae Young crosses paths with Cheon Seung Hwi, a traveling story-teller played by Choo Young Woo. Seung Hwi, who roams the country reciting novels, falls in love with Tae Young at first sight. Though he eventually discovers her true identity, he continues to support her wholeheartedly, even as her secrets threaten to unravel. Tae Young’s journey becomes one of love, betrayal, and survival as she navigates her complex relationship with Seung Hwi and faces the dangers of revealing her hidden truth.

As Tae-young struggles with the weight of her false identity, she also mentors a young apprentice, Cha Mi Ryeong (played by Yeon Woo), who is determined to learn from her and help others. However, Mi Ryeong also harbors a secret she can’t share with anyone, adding further layers of mystery and intrigue to the narrative. Tae Young’s brother-in-law, Sung Do Gyeom (Kim Jae Won), also plays a crucial role in the story, standing by her side and supporting her throughout her tumultuous journey.

The Tale of Lady Ok Cast

The Tale of Lady Ok boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Lim Ji Yeon, known for her roles in The Lady in Dignity and The Glory. She plays Ok Tae Young, a strong-willed, complex character whose journey of self-discovery and love will be central to the plot. Lim Ji Yeon’s portrayal of Tae-young promises to deliver a compelling and emotional performance as she navigates the trials of her false identity and forbidden romance.

Choo Young Woo takes on the role of Cheon Seung Hwi, a charming and passionate story-teller who is drawn to Tae-young’s inner strength and intelligence. Seung Hwi’s unwavering support of Tae Young, despite the revelation of her true identity, adds a layer of romance, and Choo Young Woo’s performance is expected to capture the essence of his character’s devotion and vulnerability.

Yeon Woo, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group MOMOLAND, plays Cha Mi Ryeong, an eager apprentice of Tae Young. Mi Ryeong’s kindness and boldness in helping others contrast with the secrets she keeps hidden, making her character one to watch closely throughout the series.

Kim Jae Won, known for his roles in The Secret Garden and May Queen, portrays Sung Do Gyeom, Tae Young’s loyal brother-in-law. His character’s support for Tae Young adds another layer of familial bond to the series, making him an essential part of the unfolding drama.

Other notable cast members include Lee Jae Won as Seung Hwi’s servant and best friend, Yoon Seo Ah as Tae Young’s best friend, Baek Yi, and Ha Yu Ri as Kim So Hye, a key character in the intriguing drama. The cast also features Kim Sun Bin as Baek Do Gwang and Son Na Eun as Kim Jae Hwa.

