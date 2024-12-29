The Fiery Priest 2's Kim Nam Gil leads December actor brand reputation rankings; Squid Game 2's Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo among top 30
Kim Nam Gil has topped the December actor brand reputation rankings, while Lee Jung Jae, Seo Hyun Jin, Gong Yoo, and more have landed some impressive spots. Read on!
The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the actor brand reputation rankings for this month. Kim Nam Gil has bagged the top spot on December actor brand reputation rankings, while Lim Ji Yeon, Seo Hyun Jin, Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo, and more stars have placed among the top 30 this month.
The rankings were determined through a thorough analysis of consumer participation, community indexes, media coverage, and interaction of 100 actors who appeared in OTT shows, TV dramas, and movies premiered between November 25 to December 25.
Kim Nam Gil claimed the top spot on this month's rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,469,633. He recently returned to his popular role with the second season of SBS drama The Fiery Priest.
Seo Hyun Jin came in second with a 6,373,984 brand reputation index. She was the leading lady in Netflix's recent series The Trunk. Her phenomenal performance earned global praise. The Tale of the Lady Ok star Lim Ji Yeon enjoyed the third spot with a brand reputation index of 6,207,424. Meanwhile, Hwang Jung Min took fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,743,503.
Finally, Lim Ji Yeon's co-star Choo Young Woo rounded up the top 5 with a score of 5,624,818.
Check out the top 30 here:
- Kim Nam Gil
- Seo Hyun Jin
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Hwang Jung Min
- Choo Young Woo
- Lee Jung Jae
- Yoo Yeon Seok
- Lee Ha Nee
- Gong Yoo
- Chae Soo Bin
- Ju Ji Hoon
- Jung Yun Ha
- BIBI
- Jung Yu Mi
- Jung Hae In
- Song Seung Heon
- Ji Chang Wook
- Hwang In Youp
- Lee Je Hoon
- Sung Joon
- Kim Tae Ri
- Park Bo Young
- Go Soo
- Lee Su Hyun
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Cho Yeo Jeong
- Song Joong Ki
- Kim Jae Won
- Geum Sae Rok
- Go Yoon Jung
