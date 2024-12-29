The Fiery Priest 2's Kim Nam Gil leads December actor brand reputation rankings; Squid Game 2's Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo among top 30

Kim Nam Gil has topped the December actor brand reputation rankings, while Lee Jung Jae, Seo Hyun Jin, Gong Yoo, and more have landed some impressive spots. Read on!

By Moupriya Banerjee
Published on Dec 29, 2024  |  05:33 PM IST |  22.1K
Kim Nam Gil, Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo: images from SBS, Netflix
Kim Nam Gil, Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo: images from SBS, Netflix

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the actor brand reputation rankings for this month. Kim Nam Gil has bagged the top spot on December actor brand reputation rankings, while Lim Ji Yeon, Seo Hyun Jin, Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo, and more stars have placed among the top 30 this month. 

The rankings were determined through a thorough analysis of consumer participation, community indexes, media coverage, and interaction of 100 actors who appeared in OTT shows, TV dramas, and movies premiered between November 25 to December 25. 

Kim Nam Gil claimed the top spot on this month's rankings with a brand reputation index of  6,469,633. He recently returned to his popular role with the second season of SBS drama The Fiery Priest. 

Seo Hyun Jin came in second with a 6,373,984 brand reputation index. She was the leading lady in Netflix's recent series The Trunk. Her phenomenal performance earned global praise. The Tale of the Lady Ok star Lim Ji Yeon enjoyed the third spot with a brand reputation index of 6,207,424. Meanwhile, Hwang Jung Min took fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,743,503.

Finally, Lim Ji Yeon's co-star Choo Young Woo rounded up the top 5 with a score of 5,624,818.

Check out the top 30 here:

  1. Kim Nam Gil
  2. Seo Hyun Jin
  3. Lim Ji Yeon
  4. Hwang Jung Min
  5. Choo Young Woo
  6. Lee Jung Jae
  7. Yoo Yeon Seok
  8. Lee Ha Nee
  9. Gong Yoo
  10. Chae Soo Bin
  11. Ju Ji Hoon
  12. Jung Yun Ha
  13. BIBI
  14. Jung Yu Mi
  15. Jung Hae In
  16. Song Seung Heon
  17. Ji Chang Wook
  18. Hwang In Youp
  19. Lee Je Hoon
  20. Sung Joon
  21. Kim Tae Ri
  22. Park Bo Young
  23. Go Soo
  24. Lee Su Hyun
  25. Lee Jun Hyuk
  26. Cho Yeo Jeong
  27. Song Joong Ki
  28. Kim Jae Won
  29. Geum Sae Rok
  30. Go Yoon Jung
