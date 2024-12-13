When the Phone Rings’ Yoo Yeon Seok to make cameo in Go Min Si and Kim Ha Neul’s upcoming K-drama Your Taste

Your Taste is an upcoming K-drama series starring Go MIn Si and Kim Ha Neul in the leading roles. Moreover, Yoo Yeon Seok has been announced as making a special appearance on the show. The actor’s agency has officially released a statement confirming the news.

On December 13, 2024, Yoo Yeon Seok’s agency, King Kong by Starship, confirmed the news to the South Korean media outlet Daily Spots that the actor will be making a special appearance in the upcoming K-drama titled Your Taste. Go Min Si and Kim Ha Neul, the popular K-drama stars have been announced to lead the show. Fans are excited to watch all three actors together in the same frame.

King Kong by Starship stated that Yoo Yeon Seok would be making a special appearance in Your Taste, set to air in the first half of next year. The agency explained that this collaboration was made possible due to the actor’s connection with director Han Jun Hee, who participated as the creator of the project.

Yoo Yeon Seok is currently starring in the K-drama series When the Phone Rings alongside Chae Soo Bin. The show has been garnering attention from fans and managed to rank in the top 2 ranks for most watched non-English series on Netflix.

Director Han Jun Hee is known for his work on the films Coin Locker Girl and Hit-and-Run Squad, as well as the Netflix series D.P. 1 & 2 and his role as the creator of Weak Hero Class 1. He and Yoo Yeon Seok are alumni of Sejong University's Film and Arts Department. Your Taste marks Yoo Yeon Seok’s first collaboration with Director Han.

Meanwhile, Your Taste tells the story of two protagonists with different backgrounds and philosophies about food, who run a small restaurant together in the culinary city of Jeonju. As they navigate their journey, they grow together and find love. The drama features actors Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si, Kim Shin Rok, and Yoo Su Bin.

The show is directed by Park Dhan Hee and written by Jung Soo Yoon and will consist of a total of 10 episodes. It will air every Monday and Tuesday in the South Korean network ENA in 2025.

