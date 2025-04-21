When The Stars Gossip: Gong Hyo Jin says her mom asked if Lee Min Ho starrer 'would get better' post backlash

Actress Gong Hyo Jin uploaded a detailed and reflective video to her YouTube channel on April 20, titled “It’s Late, But I Wanted to Talk About This.” In the video, she shared her candid thoughts about her experience working on When The Stars Gossip, a high-budget sci-fi drama that aired earlier this year.

The series, which concluded its run in February, starred Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho and was expected to be a groundbreaking project in the Korean entertainment industry. However, despite the grand scale and ambition, the show’s reception was mixed, leaving Gong Hyo Jin to openly address the challenges both she and the drama faced.

When The Stars Gossip, which carried a hefty 50 billion KRW (about 36 million USD) budget, featured Gong Hyo Jin in the role of Eve Kim, a tough and determined commander aboard a zero-gravity space station. With the premise set in outer space, many were eager to see how the ambitious concept would translate on screen. However, the series struggled with ratings and received criticism for its complicated plot and ending, with many deeming it a ‘flop.’

In her video, Gong Hyo Jin reflected on the production process, describing it as one of the most unique experiences of her career. She revealed that the drama was pre-produced over a span of two years, with meticulous attention given to visual effects and post-production. As quoted by Kbizoom, “The story was complicated, not easy for viewers to digest,” she explained, acknowledging that the ambitious nature of the drama may have been too advanced for many audiences to fully grasp.

A particularly controversial aspect of the show was its heart-wrenching ending, where Eve Kim tragically dies after giving birth. Gong Hyo Jin shared a personal moment when discussing the impact of the finale, noting that her mother had been deeply affected by the death of her character. “My mom cried for three days,” she laughed. “She even asked me if it would get better next week. That’s when I realized how difficult it was for older viewers to understand.”

Addressing the critical reception of the drama, Gong Hyo Jin spoke openly about the challenges of venturing into a genre like sci-fi, which has not been widely explored in Korean television. “People said space is still too early for Korean dramas. And maybe they’re right,” she admitted. But she stressed that exploring new genres is important, even if it invites mixed reactions. She noted that it's uncertain which projects will succeed or who will lead the way, but the efforts of those who venture first are often overlooked.

Gong Hyo Jin also revealed that much of the drama’s action sequences were filmed using wires, as the cast and crew had to simulate zero-gravity conditions. Filming each episode was an extremely slow and demanding process, sometimes stretching over two months. Completing all 16 episodes took nearly a full year. During that time, Gong Hyo Jin often had to remain suspended in the air for up to 15 hours a day to simulate zero-gravity scenes.

The strain was so intense that she would sometimes plead to be brought down, as the circulation in her body would nearly stop. Even looking back now, she finds it hard to believe they managed to finish the production.

Despite the drama’s mixed response, Gong Hyo Jin reassured her fans that she and her colleagues were not discouraged by the outcome. “We expected this. Don’t worry about us. We’re grateful the drama even made it to air,” she said with a smile. For Gong Hyo Jin, When the Stars Gossip may not have been the runaway success many hoped for, but it will undoubtedly be remembered as a bold experiment in pushing the limits of Korean drama.

