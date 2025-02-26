Is Lee Min Ho losing star power post When the Stars Gossip? Lacklustre ticket sale for fan meeting raises concerns

Lee Min Ho, one of the A-list stars in the South Korean entertainment industry, might have never expected such an underwhelming response. The 37-year-old actor is reportedly facing serious difficulties in selling tickets for his upcoming fan gathering event. According to Instiz, only 51 per cent of the 2,500 available seats have been sold, far below expectations. The event, set to take place at the Olympic Hall on March 8, 2025, marks the beginning of the MINHOVERSE Asia Tour.

Despite this being his first Asia tour in eight years, ticket sales have not met projections. The first and second-floor sections of the fan meeting venue are still far from selling out, which is raising concerns. The tour includes stops in South Korea (Seoul), Thailand (Bangkok), Macau, Taiwan (Taipei), Indonesia (Jakarta), the Philippines (Manila) and Japan (Tokyo) in order.

The situation has drawn concern and sparked comparisons between Lee Min Ho and fellow actors of his generation, Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Jong Suk. According to Instiz, Kim Soo Hyun successfully sold out 4,500 seats for his fan meeting, while Lee Jong Suk, despite being inactive for quite some time, managed to sell 2,000 tickets for his event. Is it due to the underwhelming ratings of his series When the Stars Gossip, or is it the effect of holding a fan meeting after a long gap?

Lee Min Ho’s drama When the Stars Gossip also faced criticism for its storyline, visual effects, and dialogues. One of the most talked-about controversies was the bed scene between Gong Ryong and Eve Kim, played by Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, respectively. The scene, which was shot using CGI, sparked backlash among viewers. The dialogue in the s*x scene only added to the criticism, with many calling it “weird,” “outdated,” and “tacky.” Beyond this, the sci-fi drama struggled with ratings. Despite a massive production budget of 50 billion KRW (approximately 34 million USD), it failed to gain traction. The show hit its highest rating of 3.9 per cent in episode 2 but saw a steady decline afterwards, never managing to recover.

On the work front, Lee Min Ho is set to star in the action-fantasy film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. The film also features Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho in key roles.