When the Stars Gossip Ending Explained: How Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s love story took unexpected turn

After much anticipation, the final episode of When the Stars Gossip aired on February 23, and while it certainly delivered on drama, it also left a major portion of the audience feeling disappointed and even betrayed. What initially seemed like a refreshing take on romance took a drastic turn in its final moments; one that many fans did not see coming and are struggling to accept.

The first half of the episode set the stage for an intense climax as Ryong (Lee Min Ho) found himself once again heading into space, this time with even less preparation than before. Despite all the obstacles standing in his way including the fact that he was supposed to be in prison; he made the reckless yet heartfelt decision to risk his life for Eve (Gong Hyo Jin), who was experiencing complications with her pregnancy. His motivation? The realization that the unborn child was his, pushing him to cast aside all past grievances and focus solely on saving both Eve and their baby.

Meanwhile, Eve, who had been carrying the weight of guilt over her past actions, made a firm vow: she would not allow another life to slip away. Haunted by the consequences of the morula experiment, she was determined to protect her child at all costs. Her conviction was so strong that when Ryong arrived to help her, she refused to return to Earth with him, fearing that the baby’s survival would be at risk. Ryong, equally stubborn, refused to leave without her, leading to a tense standoff between two people fighting for what they believed was right.

Though Ryong eventually convinced Eve to attempt the journey back, her growing anxiety forced them to abort the mission, leaving Ryong stranded in space much longer than originally planned. Meanwhile, back on Earth, his mothers were unaware of the full extent of his actions until much later. In a twist, Na Mi, while preparing for Ryong’s return, discovered documents revealing that Eve was actually her biological daughter. This revelation left her reeling with guilt over the decision she had made years ago, despite never truly wanting to be a mother at the time.

As Eve’s pregnancy reached its final stages, all eyes turned toward space, hoping for a safe delivery. Despite the risks, doctors determined she was strong enough to give birth naturally. However, the dangers of childbirth in zero gravity proved too great: Eve suffered a fractured pelvic bone while delivering her baby, a complication that left her survival uncertain.

The child, named Byeol (meaning star), was a symbol of both hope and tragedy. While she entered the world healthy, Eve’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and just one day after giving birth, she passed away. Her death was particularly devastating because she had been so eager to embrace this new chapter of her life.

The episode then jumped forward a year, revealing that Byeol was growing up in space. Ryong, still stationed on the space station, had never returned to Earth. Unlike other astronauts who rotated in and out, he stayed behind, dedicating himself to being a father to Byeol while also working to advance fertility treatments beyond Earth. His dream of establishing a space-based medical facility had been realized, backed by the powerful MZ Group and Kang Su.

The show’s final moments carried a deeply symbolic weight. As Ryong bid farewell to Eve’s ashes, the universe became both a womb and a tomb - a theme he had spoken about at the very start of the series. The montage that followed painted an emotional picture of the future: Byeol growing up, walking on Earth, and eventually having her own child. In the final scene, an elderly Ryong sat in a wheelchair, watching as Byeol approached him with her own child in tow.

Despite the poetic nature of the ending, fans were far from satisfied. What began as an adventurous and heartfelt romance had, in their eyes, morphed into a bleak tragedy. Social media erupted with criticism, with fans expressing their frustration over how the show had seemingly abandoned its original tone. Some argued that the writers had sacrificed a satisfying conclusion in favor of shock value, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of longtime viewers.