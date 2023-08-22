Where are BTS' V and actor Park Bo Gum headed? Fans gush over two close friends' airport fashion

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung was spotted at the Gimpo International Airport on August 22 seemingly going for a Celine event. He is going viral for his classic airport fashion representing his style in the most sophisticated way. Not only the BTS member but Park Bo Gum was also seen at the airport, making fans wonder where the two stars are headed to.

Where are BTS' V and Park Bo Gum headed?

On August 22, the Layover singer was seen at the Gimpo International Airport followed by the Love in the Moonlight actor making fans wonder where they were going. According to a Korean media outlet, the two close friends are headed to Tokyo, Japan for an overseas brand schedule. The actor along with his friend from the K-pop band BTS are known for their endorsement of the French luxury brand Celine. It is speculated that they will be attending an event related to the brand in Japan. Park Bo Gum was seen wearing a blue shirt complimenting it with blue jeans and bag by the brand posing cute gestures for the press before boarding making fans swoon over him. On the other hand, the Rainy Days singer was also witnessed wearing a knit sweatshirt and a handbag of the same brand, accessorized with a green pendant necklace, fans were gushing over the elegant airport look. He also shared on his Instagram story with his headphones on, hinting at his schedule. BIGHIT MUSIC and THEBLACKLABEL, the agencies of V and Park Bo Gum respectively are yet to confirm the exact schedule that they have.

V and Park Bo Gum's recent activities

Currently gearing up for his upcoming solo debut album Layover, V dropped the teaser for the official music video of the B-side song Blue on August 8. The music video will be out by August 25, followed by the album release on September 8. Meanwhile, the Reply 1988 actor, staged a fan meeting named Cantabile at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park to commemorate his 12-year debut anniversary on August 11 and 12. BIGBANG's Taeyang and Zion.T, who are his labelmates, were welcomed as special guests for this momentous occasion. The actor got emotional when Taeyang began singing his song SEED due to the heart-touching lyrics and shared an adorably wholesome interaction with Zion.T.

