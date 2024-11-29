‘Where I can heal’: When Park Hyung Sik said Wooga Squad besties BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik are his ‘refuge’

All avid K-content fans know about Wooga Squad. They are the most popular friendship group with actors Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, BTS member V, and rapper Peakboy. On many occasions they have shown their strong brotherhood, always supporting each other's activities. The Doctor Slump actor himself revealed how Wogga Squad heals him from any distress.

Back in 2019, during an interview, he stated 'They are my only refuge, a place where I can heal." Park Hyung Sik explained that it's not always easy for everyone to sync, but for Wogga Squad it's completely different.

"When we got together, it was crazy. Everyone’s so funny...We meet often and make completely ridiculous lame jokes. It’s so fun," The Heirs star explained revealing the strong bond they continue to share despite their busy schedules and celebrity status.

On many occasions, all the stars from this friendship group shared how much they mean to each other, whenever one of them has some new release or any activity, the others come around to support him.

They truly have a rare friendship in the Korean entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik recently made his TV comeback earlier this year with his lead role in JTBC drama Doctor Slump. His performance and chemistry with co-star Park Shin Hye received global praise. The actor now has three highly-anticipated works lined up for 2025 release - Twelve, Treasure Island, and Desperado.

Many don't know that he actually started his entertainment career as a K-pop idol. He was the main vocalist and the visual of ZE:A. Although he started acting in 2010, it was the 2012 drama Foolish Mom, that officially marked his journey as an actor. A year later in 2013, he bagged a supporting role in The Heirs starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin in the lead roles.

In 2016, he bagged his first lead role in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where he first met his Wooga Squad friends Park Seo Joon and BTS' V. The drama became a massive hit, officially launching his acting career. Park Hyung Sik continued to rise to fame with works like Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, Happiness, Soundtrack #1, and more.

