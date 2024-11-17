Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more reunite for Park Hyung Sik's birthday; special shoutout for BTS' V

BTS’ V is known to be part of the famous Wooga Squad consisting of Park Hyun Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon and Peakboy. While celebrating Park Hyun Sik’s birthday, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik also joined in and the only one missing was V. But they did not forget about the core member and also included him at the party in a special way.

On November 16, 2024, popular South Korean actor Park Hyung Sik celebrated his birthday. He was joined by the members of his iconic Wooga Squad: Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. However, BTS’ V could not attend the celebrations as he is currently enlisted in the South Korean military. Nevertheless, Park Hyung Sik did not forget about the core member and included him in the party in his own special way. The actor posted pictures from his birthday celebration, along with V’s song Christmas Tree, keeping the K-pop idol’s presence alive in spirit.

The Wooga Squad, consisting of BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyun Sik, Peakboy, and Choi Woo Shik, became extremely popular through the variety show In The Soop. Since the 2022 show, the artists have developed an unbreakable friendship and are frequently seen together spending quality time. In a few days, BTS’ V will be discharged from the military, and the group will be united once again.

Advertisement

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.