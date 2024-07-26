Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner is first K-drama script book to become bestseller

Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, has made history as the first drama to have its scriptbook ranked as a bestseller. The script collection for this time-slip romance drama topped the list at Kyobo Bookstore during the third week of July.

Lovely Runner’s script book becomes bestseller

Time-slip romance drama Lovely Runner continues to captivate global audiences, now with its script version making waves. The script book, released on July 22, quickly soared to the top of bestseller lists in Korea. Kyobo Book Centre, the nation's largest bookseller, announced on Friday that Lovely Runner topped its bestseller list for the third week of July.

While script books for director Park Chan Wook's 2022 film Decision to Leave and director Bong Joon Ho's 2019 film Parasite have previously reached the bestseller top spot, this is the first time a drama script book has achieved first place, according to the bookstore chain.The overwhelming sales are driven by the drama's popularity, the scriptbook of Lovely Runner received a tremendous response even during pre-orders, thanks to the enthusiastic fandom.

This fantasy romance drama, which captures the endearing yet imperfect love between two people, has particularly resonated with women. Kyobo Book Centre also revealed that 94.2 percent of scriptbook readers are women, with those in their 30s making up the largest group at 34.4 percent.

Lovely Runner is a 16-episode series that aired from April to May. It follows Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), who travels back to her high school days and reunites with idol Ryu Sun Kae (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Having witnessed the unfortunate fates awaiting both Sun Kae and herself, she is determined to alter their destinies.

When Lovely Runner aired, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon captivated audiences worldwide with their irresistible onscreen chemistry, leaving fans swooning over their heart-fluttering and romantic moments. The drama's popularity soared, reaching the No. 1 spot in viewership ratings across 130 regions during its sixth week of broadcast, according to the streaming platform Rakuten Viki.

With the evident popularity of Lovely Runner, Netflix has decided to stream the hit drama on its platform, leaving the K-drama community thrilled and proud. On July 15, 2024, Netflix officially announced that the acclaimed time-travel romance drama will be available for streaming starting July 31 as reflected on Netflix and will be available from streaming in India.

