What will be Byeon Woo Seok's next project? Actor said to be carefully considering roles after Lovely Runner success

Byeon Woo Seok is reportedly meticulously planning his next project following the success of his last rom-com K-drama, Lovely Runner. On July 19, 2023, he was cast in his first leading role as Ryu Sun Jae in the time slip romance series Lovely Runner, where he stars alongside Kim Hye Yoon which raised his popularity to new heights. The hit show opened gates for many new projects for the star.

Byeon Woo Seok discusses next project post Lovely Runner

According to a report by Sports Chosun, Byeon Woo Seok garnered overwhelming support from fans, leading to numerous advertising deals in finance, cosmetics, home appliances, oral care products, and outdoor goods. Additionally, he received numerous requests for acting projects.

Even after the conclusion of the K-drama Lovely Runner in May, the actor continues to display his enduring popularity. Byeon Woo Seok achieved first place in online fan votes, including winning the title of Outstanding Asian Star (Male) at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024. Thanks to this widespread support, he successfully hosted his first Asia fanmeet in 2024 titled Summer Letter, showcasing a level of popularity akin to a true "syndrome."

According to the report, Byeon Woo Seok is said to be meticulously planning his next project while managing his busy schedule filled with commercials and various projects. Fans are delighted to see the star actively engaged and occupied with multiple projects hence showcasing his rise in popularity and are wishing to see what the actor has in store next.

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s character in Lovely Runner

The success of the Lovely Runner catapulted Byeon Woo Seok into global stardom, earning him the endearing nickname Nation's Boyfriend. In preparation for his role as Ryu Sun Jae, Woo Seok diligently took singing lessons to refine his vocal abilities, drawing widespread praise for his dedication and hard work.

There's no denying that Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner has earned him the title of the King of Hearts and recognition as one of the standout characters of 2024. In a pivotal moment, when Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) hears from Sun Jae, a budding singer, during a radio call that he's grateful she's alive, her world undergoes a profound transformation. She becomes an ardent fan, devoted to him completely. Years later, when Sun Jae tragically dies in an accident, Im Sol travels back in time determined to save him and alter his fate, as well as her own.

