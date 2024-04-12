Who is Jung Kyung Ho's girlfriend? Know about Hospital Playlist actor's relationship with Girls' Generation's Sooyoung

Jung Kyung Ho is a popular K-drama actor known for his roles in Hospital Playlist, Prison Playbook, Crash Course in Romance and more. Jung Kyung Ho’s girlfriend is the super-talented idol, Girls’ Generations’ Sooyoung. They have been dating since 2013 and their relationship has been going strong. The actor is extremely talented and has proven his skills and versatility. Since Jung Kyung Ho is a popular actor, fans are always keen to know what is up with his personal and dating life with Sooyoung. Over the years, both celebrities have disclosed anecdotes from their relationships and also expressed their love for one another. Here is a deep dive into Jung Kyung Ho and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung’s relationship.

Reports of Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung dating

In February 2013, the South Korean media reported that actor Jung Kyung Ho and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung were dating. According to the reports, the two had met through mutual friends in 2012 and had been dating since the beginning of 2013. The report suggested that the two went on dates to movie theatres. An insider claimed that they did not mind people finding out that they are dating and they went to the theatre for dates and introduced each other to their friends.

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung confirm relationship

In January 2014, the couple confirmed the reports and announced that they are in a relationship.

In a later interview in 2017, Jung Kyung Ho confessed that he was a Girls’ Generation fan and had attended their concerts too. He explained that although he did not ask anyone specifically to introduce him to Sooyoung, their meeting wasn’t completely natural either and he had more in his mind. The actor also mentioned that he found her pretty when they first met. The two attended the same church and university.

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung dating for 12 years and running

While Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung keep their dating life private, they don’t hesitate to express their love for one another on television and sometimes are also spotted together on romantic dates and vacations.

The celebrity power couple enjoyed a vacation in Australia in February. Fans spotted the two enjoying their dates together. In April 2024, Jung Kyung Ho dished about their trip together. When he was aksed if he was happy in his long-term relationship, the actor quickly replied that he is never alone because they do everything together.

In July 2023, the couple attended a Bruno Mars concert and were seen enjoying together. Jung Kyung Ho was totally there for his girlfriend as she fangirled.

Talks of marriage

Since the two celebrities have been in a long-term relationship, many fans and reports have wanted to know when they will be getting married. Many fans also wish for the couple to tie the know and ship them together. Over the years many have asked Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung about their marriage plans since they have been together for so long. Recently, Sooyoung hilariously replied to the question that if the couple does decide to get married, the reports would be the first ones she’ll announce it to.

In 2022, Jung Kyung Ho was also faced with the same question. The actor replied that they should get to marriage when the time comes but they have never had any concrete talks about it.

More about Jung Kyung Ho and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung

Jung Kyung Ho made his debut in 2004 with the drama Sweet 18. Since then he has appeared in popular dramas like Prison Playbook, the Hospital Playlist series, Life on Mars, Crash Course in Romance and more. He will be next appearing in the drama Labourer Noh Moo Jin.

Girls’ Generation is a veteran K-pop group which debuted in August 2007 with the song Into the World. They rose to fame with the 2009 track Gee which is considered a classic. Sooyoung is the vocalist of the group. She has also acted in projects like So I Married An Anti-fan, Run On, Not Others and more.

Conclusion

