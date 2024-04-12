Who was Park Bo Ram? Singer of Reply 1988 OST tragically passes away at 30

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Park Bo Ram was a Korean singer who lent her angelic voice to many OSTs of hit K-dramas. She is also known for the smash-hit track titled Beautiful, where she collaborated with Zico. As the singer tragically passes away, let’s commemorate her impeccable career that has left a lingering mark in the realm of the Korean music industry.

Park Bo Ram's sudden death at 30 sends shockwave through Korean entertainment industry

On April 11, many reports surfaced on the internet penning the untimely death of the singer. Later today on April 12, Park Bo Ram’s agency XANADU Entertainment confirmed that she was faced with an unfortunate death just at the age of 30.

The agency rolled out a brief statement saying, “We are here to share the heartbreaking news that singer Park Bo Ram passed away late at night on April 11. All of our executives and other artists are deeply saddened by her death. We share our condolences to her family and may she rest in peace.”

XANADU Entertainment also revealed that the funeral of the late singer will be held after a brief discussion with her family.

The reason for her sudden demise is still unknown, and it was accounted by media reports, that police are still investigating the shocking turn of events.

On this day, a Korean media outlet named The JoongAng reported a brief update from the investigation team, shedding light on Park Bo Ram’s untimely death. According to the report, Namyangu Southern Police Station in Gyeonggi Province informed some details about her demise.

The eyewitnesses from the site informed the investigation agency that she was drinking with her two close acquaintances and then went to the bathroom for a while. When she did not come out for a long time, one of her friends went to check on her and found her lying on the floor. She immediately called the ambulance and the police for further assistance.

But shortly after, she was pronounced dead in the presence of firefighters and ambulance crews. As the whole Korean industry and the fans mourn her tragic demise, let’s commemorate Park Bo Ram’s career through a brief revisit.

Who was Park Bo Ram? closer look at her career graph

Singer Park Bo Ram was known for her soulful voice that delivered many hit OSTs or popular dramas. The late musician gained massive recognition after appearing on Mnet’s music survival show Superstar K2, in 2010. Her exceptional vocal ability quickly garnered the industry’s attention and she didn’t have to look back no more.

In 2014, she made her solo debut with the album CELEPRETTY, which featured a song titled BEAUTIFUL, a collaboration track with rapper Zico. The track became an instant fan favorite, evidenced by its top ranking on music charts, propelling her to rapid success.

In the same year, she bagged many accolades winning the Artist of the Year at the Gaon Charts K-pop Awards, getting nominations at Mnet Asian Music Awards, MelOn Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards.

Over the years, she produced many original discographies composed with her soulful voice and soft music genres. Her most notable songs include Pretty Bae, Sorry, Dynamic Love, Why You, Alone, and more.

Park Bo Ram’s impressive career graph is filled with many original soundtracks for popular K-dramas that contributed the most to her success.

The singer voiced OSTs like Hyehwadong (or Sangmundong) from Reply 1988 (2015), Please Say Something, even though it is a lie from W: Two Worlds (2016), Like A Dream from Prison Playbook (2017), Yesterday from About Time (2018), Left over left hand from Touch Your Heart (2019), Let’s Never Meet Again from Once Again (2020), Want to be Happy from Soundtrack #1 (2022), and more.

Let’s revisit Park Bo Ram’s popular songs and MVs:

On April 12, it was revealed that the singer was reportedly preparing for her upcoming 10th debut anniversary, when she faced a tragic demise, breaking the hearts of many fans worldwide, who will miss her dearly.

Park Bo Ram’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the industry. Her close acquaintances in the same field and other artists who had the chance to collaborate with her are mourning this tragic incident.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Bo Ram, singer of hit song Beautiful, passes away at 30; cause of death under police investigation