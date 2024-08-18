Will BTS' SUGA be banned from appearing on Korean broadcasts? K-media house comments on possibility

BTS’ SUGA, the famous K-pop rapper recently became wrapped in a drunk and driving case and since he has been making headlines recently K-media hinted at the possibility of him being banned from appearing on a K-media channel. This news comes after SUGA’s DUI case has been making rounds.

On August 16, the South Korean media broadcasting channel KBS gave an exclusive statement to Ilgan Sports regarding the possibility of SUGA being banned from their broadcasts after his DUI incident.

According to the exclusive report, they are yet to decide whether they will hold a special meeting to decide whether SUGA will be banned from upcoming broadcasts on the channel as he is being investigated for the DUI incident on the night of August 6.

For now, the Broadcast Appearance Review Committee has not decided whether to hold a meeting for BTS’ SUGA. Meanwhile, the K-media also gave a statement to Star News saying that SUGA’s current status of being a social worker who is serving his military enlistment plays a big role in the decision.

The channel further added that SUGA’s issue is not a thing that needs to be discussed immediately. Since his case is still under police investigation, the K-media channel said they will wait for the results.

The K-media channel bans appearances for K-celebrities who are involved in illegal activities or any major social controversies. This includes being booked or arrested or getting sentenced to prison, using illegal drugs, gambling, or any other controversies that are deemed disruptive to the morals of the public.

The channel has a past history of banning K-pop stars and actors who were being investigated for breaking the law like Kim Sae Ron.

The Broadcast Appearance Review Committee makes the decision to ban an individual based on the seriousness of the case they are involved in.

Meanwhile, the BTS rapper was booked for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol on the night of August 6. He was coming after having drinks with acquaintances when he fell down near his home while making a sharp turn. SUGA has also facing various allegations since his driving case began making rounds.

