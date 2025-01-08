‘I didn’t watch...’: Park Sung Hoon personally apologizes for sharing NSFW content parodying Squid Game at press con

Park Sung Hoon, the South Korean actor who is known for his negative roles, has gained much popularity with Squid Game season 2. However, the artist is in hot water due to a recent controversy involving the accidental sharing of adult content on his social media page. He has been receiving immense backlash for the incident even after issuing an official apology.

On January 8, 2024, Park Sung Hoon gave an interview with the South Korean news outlet iMBC to discuss his role in the new season of Squid Game. However, he was also asked about the recent incident when he posted a parody of Squid Game from a Japanese adult video (AV) poster on his Instagram Story and quickly deleted it. The actor directly addressed the controversy, expressing a heartfelt apology for causing discomfort and concern with what he described as a grave mistake.

Detailing the incident, Park Sung Hoon shared that he had discovered the image in a direct message and, shocked by its content, attempted to forward it to the relevant team. However, an error in the process led to the image being mistakenly posted on his Instagram Story. He clarified that he immediately contacted his team and deleted the post upon realizing the mistake, firmly denying rumors about the use of a secondary account. He added, “I did not watch the video," emphasizing that sharing the picture was just a mistake.

Previously, the actor’s agency, BH Entertainment, gave an official statement that he received an overwhelming number of direct messages on his social media, and while checking them, he accidentally uploaded the image. However, his agency issued a second statement, clarifying that the image was mistakenly posted while he was forwarding it to a company representative, causing more confusion among fans.

