Will Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's Ask the Stars premiere in January 2025 with 20 episodes? Here's why fans think so

Ask the Stars is an upcoming K-drama series starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin on the lead roles. Although not much information about the show has been released yet, new information has surfaced which shows the tentative date it will be released. Furthermore, the show is also supposedly set to have 20 episodes in total.

On August 27, 2024, fans have uncovered new clues about the upcoming K-drama series As the Stars. In the Korean platform Namuwiki, which is an equivalent of Wikipedia includes information regarding the series. The website states that the show will be tentatively released in January 2025. Although there is no confirmation yet, it is possible that the series will be released around that time.

On the other hand, the show is also speculated to have a total of 20 episodes in total. The fans are excited about the prospect of the show having 20 episodes, as the recent K-dramas have been following the trend of releasing shows with only 12–16 episodes.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will be centering on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho stars as Gong Ryong, a gynecologist who spends a big fortune to experience space travel as a tourist. Opposite him, Gong Hyo Jin portrays Captain Eve Kim, a perfectionist astronaut who demands nothing less than excellence. The chemistry between the leads has been creating excitement among fans as both stars are extremely popular in the field.

Moreover, Lee Min Ho has recently appeared in the second season of Pachinko alongside Kim Min Ah, He is also set to star in the movie titled Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more.

ALSO READ: ‘Be happy’: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook write heartfelt notes for fellow soldier's military discharge; give autographs