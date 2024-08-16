xikers to pay tribute to BTS, KISS OF LIFE to cover BLACKPINK and 2NE1 at The Fact Music Awards 2024

xikers, the famous boy group who are known for their striking performance style will be soon seen paying tribute to BTS at The Fact Music Awards 2024. Along with them the famous girl group KISS OF LIFE will present special stages of BLACKPINK and 2NE1.

On August 16, 2024, the South Korean media outlet The Fact Korea reported that the famous boy group xikers and the girl group KISS OF LIFE are set to present special stages at the upcoming The Fact Music Awards 2024.

The boy group xikers is set to present a special stage as a tribute to BTS at The Fact Music Awards. They will captivate fans by recreating the best songs by BTS in their own style. It has excited fans as they wait to see the magic that will be created when xikers will cover BTS songs.

Xikers has gained a reputation for their dynamic stage presence, and their tribute to BTS has sparked a lot of enthusiasm. BTS, a five-time grand winner at The Fact Music Awards, is celebrated for their numerous hit songs and impressive choreography. With all eyes on xikers, fans are eagerly anticipating their special performance.

That is not all, as the famous girl group KISS OF LIFE who recently released the viral hit single Sticky is set to pay tribute to the iconic K-pop girl groups 2NE1 and BLACKPINK. KISS OF LIFE is well known for its performance style that captivates audiences and it will be a treat to watch the girls bring the magic of 2NE1 and BLACKPINK in their own style.

Meanwhile, The Fact Music Awards 2024 is set to take place for the first time overseas in Japan on September 7 and 8 at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Other K-pop stars like NewJeans, ITZY, Kim Jae Joong, &TEAM, aespa, NCT WISH, TWS, and more are also set to perform at the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, xikers recently made their official Japanese debut with the EP Tsuki on August 6, 2024. They are set to make a comeback in September with their fourth EP HOUSE OF TRICK: WATCH OUT.

