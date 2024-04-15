Yoo Seung Ho and Na Moon Hee confirmed for new K-drama I’m Home; Jeon Hye Jin unable to join cast

Yoo Seung Ho, who starred in dramas like Memorist and Moonshine was reported to be in talks to lead the new K-drama I’m Home. Published In 2023, the reports further stated that veteran actress Na Moon Hee was also positively reviewing the offer. In addition, Not Others’ actress Jeon Hye Jin also received a proposal to star in the drama.

Yoo Seung Ho and Na Moon Hee join hands for new drama I'm Home, Jeon Hye Jin drops out

On April 15, the latest coverage by a Korean media outlet reported that Yoo Seung Ho and Na Moon Hee have confirmed their appearances in I’m Home. The same report also mentioned that Jeon Hye Jin has since dropped out from the drama, as she will be unable to join the cast.

Na Moon Hee will lead the drama as Hong Jeong Hee, who inherited her parents’ convenience store in front of a school. She lives a busy life, working as the owner of the general store, However, after her husband’s sudden death in an accident, she grapples with loneliness. During her difficult time, she stumbles upon Jeong Dong Ju, who soon becomes her family. Yoo Seung Ho will portray the role of Jeong Dong Ju.

More about upcoming K-drama I'm Home - Plot, Director, Writer, shooting schedule

The upcoming drama I’m Home is adapted from a Japanese show named Home Drama! The Korean remake will follow a story about a newly-formed family, who are not related by blood, emphasizing the value of human relationships.

Set in a busy daily life's backdrop, I’m Home will depict the story of people who are too engulfed by their everyday chores and are unable to exhibit love for their families. As they regret, feel sorry, and hate themselves for doing so, they learn to embrace the people around them, making their own families.

I’m Home will be an extraordinary collaboration between Tinted With You and Green Mothers’ Club director Ra Ha Na and screenwriter Lee Bo Ram. The production responsibilities will be carried out by SLL (formerly known as JTBC Studios).

Filming for this drama is scheduled to kick off this June. Following that, the broadcasting channel, release date, and other additional details will be revealed.

Here's more about Yoo Seung Ho and Na Moon Hee's impressive career graphs

Yoo Seung Ho embarked on his television career as a child actor and over the years exhibited his unmatched talent in I’m Not a Robot (2017), My Strange Hero (2018), Memorist (2020), Moonshine (2021), and more popular dramas.

On the other hand, veteran actress Na Moon Hee has been captivating viewers with her prominent acting career, spanning more than 5 decades. Her prolific performances are featured in High Kick! (2006-2007), Miss Granny (2014), A Little Princess (2019), Navillera (2021), My Perfect Roommate (2022), and more dramas.

Now anticipation runs high to witness their acting synergy in the upcoming drama I’m Home.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, and others to shoot separately for Queen of Tears’ special episodes; Report