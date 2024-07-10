7 Yoo Sun movies and TV shows to binge watch: Eve, Sweet & Sour and more

Wang Yoo Sun, professionally known as Yoo Sun, was born on February 11, 1976, and is a highly talented South Korean actress. She has built an impressive filmography encompassing a diverse range of genres including romance, thriller, crime, and more, where she has delivered memorable performances as a cast member.

1. Eve

Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Lee Sang Yeob, Yoo Sun

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year:2022

Genre: Romance, Drama, Revenge tragedy, Melodrama, Thriller

Eve is a captivating romance drama centered around a chaebol's staggering 2 trillion won approximately 1.7 billion USD divorce lawsuit, which sends shockwaves throughout the nation. Little known to the public, this high-stakes legal battle is actually the culmination of a meticulously planned revenge plot that has been brewing for 13 years.

Yoo Sun portrays the character Han So Ra in the drama. Han So Ra is the daughter of the influential politician Han Pan Ro (played by Jeon Gook Hwan) and the wife of Kang Yoon Gyum (played by Park Byung Eun). Despite her outwardly flawless and glamorous image, she harbors deep emotional anxieties and an obsessive fixation on her husband.

2. Sweet & Sour

Cast: Krystal Jung, Chae Soo Bin, Jang Ki Yong, Yoo Sun

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year:2021

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Sweet & Sour follows the journey of Jang Hyuk (played by Jang Ki Yong), a man striving to balance both career success and romantic life. His girlfriend Da Eun (played by Chae Soo Bin) and Bo Young (played by Krystal), a woman he encounters in a new office, become important figures in his life. This romantic comedy explores the dynamics and varying emotions between these three characters, promising a refreshing take on complex relationships.

The film is directed by Lee Gye Byuk, known for his work on Cheer Up, Mr. Lee and Lucky. It aims to realistically depict the evolving flavors of relationships over time, capturing the sweetness of new beginnings and the bitter and salty nuances of heartbreak and separation.

3. Queen of Masks

Cast: Shin Eun Jung, Oh Yoon Ah and Yoo Sun

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Release year: 2023

Genre: Melodrama; Mystery; Revenge; Thriller; Crime

Queen of Masks revolves around three highly accomplished women whose lives are upended when a former best friend reappears a decade after their deceit pushed her to commit a crime. This revenge drama unravels a tale of jealousy and ambition as buried secrets surface, and the arrival of a mysterious man sends their lives into a whirlwind of chaos.

Kim Sun Ah stars as Do Jae Yi, a renowned lawyer celebrated for defending the underprivileged. Oh Yoon Ah portrays Go Yoo Na, wrongfully convicted of murder instead of her friends. Shin Eun Jung takes on the role of Joo Yoo Jung, chairwoman of the Young Woon Arts Foundation, while Yoo Sun plays Yoo Hae Mi, the first vice president of Mariana Hotel, who climbed the corporate ladder from a humble beginning as a regular employee.

4. Clean with Passion for Now

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Yoon Kyun Sang, Lee Do Hyun and Yoo Sun

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Jang Sun Kyul (played by Yoon Kyun Sang) is a brilliant and accomplished young man who suffers from severe mysophobia, an intense fear of germs. He maintains an obsession with cleanliness, ensuring everything around him is spotless and free of any imperfections. Sun Kyul even manages a cleaning company, underscoring his commitment to cleanliness.

On the other hand, Oh Sol (played by Kim Yoo Jung) is carefree and not particularly adept at keeping things tidy. Despite her messy habits, she is diligent and hardworking. When Oh Sol joins Sun Kyul's company, her contrasting approach to cleanliness begins to challenge his mysophobia. Through their interactions, messy Oh Sol inadvertently helps Sun Kyul confront and manage his fears.

Clean with Passion for Now, adapted from the webtoon of the same name, offers a delightfully whimsical viewing experience. Yoon Kyun Sang delivers a nuanced portrayal of CEO Sun Kyul, who is both paranoid and brusque. Kim Yoo Jung shines as Oh Sol, bringing her awkward yet spirited character to life with infectious energy.

The drama sensitively portrays Sun Kyul's debilitating phobia, which profoundly affects his daily life and relationships. Oh Sol's love and support become pivotal in helping him confront and overcome his fears and personal challenges.

5. The Preparation

Cast: Kim Sung Kyun, Park Chul Min, Go Doo Shim and Yoo Sun

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2017

Genre: Comedy, Drama

The Preparation, a 2017 South Korean drama directed by Cho Young Jun, features Go Doo Shim and Kim Sung Kyun. Set in Yongin, South Korea, it follows Ae Soon (Go Doo Shim), a mother to intellectually disabled In Gyu (Kim Sung Kyun).

They share a modest apartment and a generally happy life, although In Gyu's behaviors sometimes test Ae Soon's patience. The film offers a tender portrayal of Ae Soon, diagnosed with terminal cancer, as she prepares herself to say goodbye to her family, particularly her intellectually disabled son.

6. Move to Heaven

Cast: Tang Jun Sang, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Jae Wook and Yoo Sun

IMDB Rating: 8.5

Release year: 2021

Genre: Soap opera, Biographical, Drama

In this heartfelt drama, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome (Tang Jun Sang) and his uncle (Lee Je Hoon) work together as trauma cleaners. Their job involves clearing out the possessions of the deceased, through which they discover and narrate the untold stories left behind by the departed. Based on the true experiences documented in the non-fiction essay Things Left Behind by Kim Sae Byul, a trauma cleaner, the drama explores the profound and often emotional stories that emerge from the remnants of lives once lived.

Move To Heaven is a touching drama that prompts us to appreciate the things we often overlook. While it's an emotional rollercoaster, its heartfelt storytelling mixed with humor makes it a must-see. Move To Heaven touches on themes of love, loss, family, and the importance of forgiveness, taking viewers on a satisfying emotional journey from start to finish!

7. Hush

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, YoonA and Yoo Sun

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2020

Genre: Drama

YoonA takes on the role of a reporter in her drama series, Hush. This time, she partners with the esteemed Hwang Jung Min, who makes his highly anticipated return to television after eight years.

Hwang Jung Min portrays a journalist who initially championed justice but grew disillusioned over time. Now, he mentors the passionate yet pragmatic intern Lee Ji Soo (YoonA). Hush offers a realistic portrayal of the newsroom and office life, devoid of glamorization, which adds to its authenticity and thought-provoking nature.

