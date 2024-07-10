Happy Chae Soo Bin Day: I'm Not a Robot, A Piece of Your Mind, The Fabulous and more; top 5 K-dramas to binge watch

Entering a career as public as acting requires immense determination, especially when starting out in one's twenties. Chae Soo Bin exemplifies this resolve, consistently securing significant roles and forging ahead confidently. Her journey into acting wasn't initially planned; it began unexpectedly with a chance encounter on the street. Soo Bin's story underscores the idea that sometimes, what we least expect to excel in could be our true calling if only we are open to exploring new opportunities.

Chae Soo Bin has become a beloved presence one simply can't get enough of. Feel-good rom-coms and heartwarming love stories are her forte, with each character she portrays consistently capturing hearts. Her impressive track record speaks volumes, especially considering she was discovered purely by chance while walking down the street. Here are the top 5 K-dramas starring Chae Soo Bin.

1. I'm Not a Robot

Kim Min Kyu (Yoo Seung Ho) faces a life-threatening allergy to human contact, coupled with deep-seated loneliness from feeling abandoned by those he loved. Jo Ji Ah (Chae Soo Bin), on the other hand, acts like a robot to help her scientist ex out of financial necessity, yet she struggles with a sense of diminishment whenever she reveals her true self. Despite their quirky robot-human interactions, their relationship blossoms into a cute and endearing love story. However, as their bond deepens, underlying angst begins to surface.

Jo Ji Ah (Chae Soo Bin) is a self-directed woman with a fiery temper, which serves her as a shield against significant adversity, including financial struggles, family issues, relationship challenges, and a prolonged streak of misfortune.

Her fortunes begin to turn when she takes on a part-time job pretending to be an android, leading her to fall in love with her charming and handsome "owner." It's through this relationship that Ji Ah discovers her true strength: her capacity to love deeply, admit her mistakes, and prioritize others over herself. Her ability to adapt and evolve becomes her greatest asset, influencing and transforming her loved one, Min Kyu (portrayed by Yoo Seung Ho), in similar ways.

2. Where Stars Land

The drama revolves around the lives of airport staff at Incheon Airport, with a focus on two employees in the passenger service department: Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin) and Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon). Soo Yeon, efficient and reserved at work, maintains a distance from his colleagues. In contrast, Yeo Reum has faced challenges to reach her position, often finding herself in trouble despite her hard work. When they are paired together, their dynamic is initially awkward.

Yeo Reum perceives Soo Yeon as strange and guarded, sensing he harbors a secret. Despite his efforts to conceal it, his empathetic nature inadvertently reveals his hidden ability. Their love story unfolds with sweetness tinged by heartbreak—Yeo Reum loves Soo Yeon for who he is, but his own insecurities continuously hinder their relationship.

3. The Fabulous

The Fabulous delves into the lives of young men and women immersed in the fashion industry, exploring their work, passion, romance, and friendships. It portrays their struggles to thrive in the competitive fashion world and their vibrant daily lives in one of the nation’s trendiest industries.

Chae Soo Bin portrays Pyo Ji Eun, the manager of a PR agency specializing in luxury brands. She stars alongside SHINee’s Minho, who plays Ji Woo Min, a freelance photographer. Despite being friends, Ji Eun and Woo Min are also exes, their relationship grounded in a profound understanding forged through shared experiences and challenges.

4. A Piece of Your Mind

In the underrated drama A Piece Of Your Mind, Ha Won (Jung Hae In), an AI programmer, has harbored feelings for his childhood friend Ji Soo (Park Ju Hyun) for nearly a decade, despite her being married and moving on. Ha Won is inherently kind-hearted but often appears distant and reserved. Seo Woo (Chae Soo Bin), a sound engineer who knows Ha Won's backstory well from their work together, finds herself gradually falling for him.

The drama delves into a unique concept, exploring the inner struggles of people who find it challenging to express their emotions. The characters are portrayed with depth and authenticity, with Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin delivering subtle and nuanced performances that resonate with viewers.

5. Strongest Deliveryman

In a world of fierce competition and economic hardship, thoughts of romance often take a backseat. This is the backdrop where Choi Kang Soo (Go Kyung Pyo) and Lee Dan Ah (Chae Soo Bin), initially enemies, eventually become lovers.

Dan Ah is a resilient delivery woman known for her tough personality and no-nonsense attitude, navigating a male-dominated industry with martial arts skills and a guarded nature. Kang Soo, in contrast, is a compassionate man driven by a sense of purpose. Rather than harboring animosity towards Dan Ah, he sees her as a worthy opponent. Over time, Dan Ah's tough exterior softens in the face of Kang Soo's kindness, and he admires her inner strength, leading to their transformation from rivals to the strongest delivery duo in love.

