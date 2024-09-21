THROWBACK: When Snowdrop cast BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon, and more surprised Jung Hae In on set of his K-drama Connect

It’s common for co-stars to show support for each other by sending food or coffee trucks when a new project starts, but it’s rare for them to visit the set in person. However, that’s exactly what happened with Jung Hae In, who not only received support from his Snowdrop castmates but also enjoyed a surprise visit from them to cheer him on for his new project.

Way back in 2022, Jung Hae In experienced a delightful surprise when several of his Snowdrop co-stars visited him while he was filming his next drama. On January 21, 2022, he shared on Instagram that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Shin Hye, and Jung Yi Seo had dropped by the set of his K-drama Connect to cheer him on.

The four actresses not only showed their support by sending a coffee-and-churros truck, along with their co-stars Choi Hee Jin, Heo Nam Joon, and Ahn Dong Gu, but they also made a personal visit to the set to deliver their gift in person.

Sharing several adorable photos of the truck—including one with his four Snowdrop co-stars posing playfully inside and another of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo taking a picture of him outside—Jung Hae In wrote, “Our Snowdrop actors, who made the time to cheer me on with a surprise visit in this cold weather… thanks to you guys, who gave me lots of strength with this gift that I won’t be able to forget for the rest of my life through Mi Soo’s idea, I’ll find strength to continue filming up until the last shoot! Hye Yoon, Hee Jin, Ji Soo, Shin Hye, Yi Seo, Nam Joon, Dong Gu, thank you.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the banner on the coffee truck sent by the Snowdrop casts humorously read, “I’m warning you: be still, my heart… are we Connect-ed now? From the hostages (Hye Yoon, Hee Jin, Jisoo, Shin Hye, Yi Seo, Nam Joon, Dong Gu).” Another banner next to the truck said, “Yum yum! Please enjoy this warm coffee and churros, everyone, and find strength!”

The Snowdrop cast is known to stay closely connected, as Jisoo also received a support ice cream truck from her co-stars Ahn Dong Gu, Jeong Yi Seo, Heo Nam Joon, and Choi Hwi Jin, who showed their love for her through this sweet gesture. Additionally, Kim Hye Yoon received video messages from both BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In for her fan tour, Hye-ppiness.

Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year in South Korean history marked by the June 1987 Democracy Movement—a mass protest aimed at forcing the dictatorship to hold fair elections—and the subsequent December elections that ended the authoritarian Fifth Republic and established the democratic Sixth Republic.

Advertisement

The drama takes place in November and December 1987. Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) is a graduate student found covered in blood by Eun Yeong Ro (Jisoo), a female university student who hides him from the government in her dorm room. However, it soon becomes clear that Soo Ho is not who he seems. Amid the political turmoil, their story unfolds as the two develop a romantic relationship.

ALSO READ: ‘Danoh-ya are you living well?’: Kim Hye Yoon receives messages from co-stars Rowoon, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more during Japan fanmeet