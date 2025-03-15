YouTuber Lee Jin Ho apologizes ‘for morals’ as Kim Sae Ron’s father plans to sue him over DUI case videos

After Kim Sae Ron's untimely death on February 16, several past instances surrounding the actress resurfaced, including allegations of cyberbullying. In an interview with K-media Daily Sports on March 9, Kim Sae Ron's father announced plans to take legal action against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for posting numerous videos regarding the actress' controversies. Four days later, on March 13, the YouTuber apologized to the bereaved family, as reported by K-media Dailian.

He was rumoured to have posted the videos surrounding Kim Sae Ron's 2022 DUI case and other debatable past actions in coordination with Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST. On March 13, he posted a video stating his stance in the matter. As per him, the claims of his association with Kim Soo Hyun was "malicious and one-sided" and he did not receive any payments from the actor, his agency or anyone else involved in the matter. As per the Dailian report, Lee Jin Ho apologized to the late Kim Sae Ron's family, but also presented justification regarding his actions.

The YouTuber said in his video, "I wanted to apologize, even if it was just for morals. I wanted to bow my head to the bereaved family." He mentioned trying to contact them on February 20, after Kim Sae Ron's funeral because of wanting to apologize. Regarding that he said, "If they were mad at me, I wanted to listen, and since I couldn’t visit, I wanted to show my condolences." He explained that he made videos featuring the late actress private after her passing as a sign of respect.

However, he's now torn due to public pressure, saying, "People are saying I should make them public if I'm being honest, and that's making it hard for me to decide what to do." Additionally, Lee Jin Ho also announced that he will be taking legal action against Kim Se Eui of Garosero Research Institute. He stated that he will cooperate fully with the investigation, sharing the results with the public once they become available. He ensured that he will not evade accountability if any of his wrongdoing is found.