5 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showcased her ethnic wardrobe which can be perfect inspiration for upcoming festive season

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her association with traditional wear leave no room for errors. The star never shies away from taking the traditional route while stepping out for casual outings, weddings, religious ceremonies, and even red-carpet events. Browse through her style files, and it is easy to determine that ethnic numbers are a go-to for the star. No, we are not complaining; instead, we are in love with her sartorial picks.

From bright-colored anarkalis to simple, muted numbers, Aishwarya is always dressed to impress. A close look at her sartorial journey throughout her career will show you that there's no dearth of options in her closet. So, it’s time to take cues from the ethereal beauty on how to style traditional wear picks like a pro.

Learn how to style ivory anarkali kurta set from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a flair for white traditional numbers. When the occasion demands a subtle yet captivating outfit, Bachchan looks towards the ensembles in shades of white. For the promotion of her film Ponniyin Selvan 2, she arrived in an ivory anarkali kurta set adorned with golden detailing all over. The shimmery embellishments enhanced the appeal of her ethereal presence.

To complete her OOTD, she seamlessly teamed the heavy kurta with a dupatta with similar detailing. Adding a contrasting visual to her elegant ensemble was her statement emerald neckpiece. Do not miss her glam makeup and perfectly straight hair, which left many gasping for breath.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fashion masterclass in Manish Malhotra-designed white Anarkali

We all are aware of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress’ love for Manish Malhotra’s collection. On various occasions, she chose to make heads turn in an outfit picked from the ace designer’s shelves. For Instance, in 2022, Aishwarya wore a white Anarkali grabbed from the shelves of Malhotra’s brand.

The traditional number elevated with intricate embroidery exuded royalty and timeless charm. She teamed the ethnic kurta set with a netted dupatta featuring similar hand-embroidered sequins, pearls, and beads placed meticulously to form intriguing patterns.

The middle-parted open hairdo truly accentuated Aishwarya’s appearance even more. With a small bindi, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, glossy lips, and soft makeup, the actress served another oh-so-gorgeous look. To accessorize the outfit, she picked a gold ring and a pair of dramatic tier earrings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan personified regality in a heavy anarkali suit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a soft spot for Manish Malhotra’s design prowess. Proudly showcasing her love for the ace designer, she once again chose to deck herself up in an eye-catching crimson Anarkali outfit.

The regal ensemble comprised a kurta, a pair of well-fitting pants, and a dupatta. The entire kurta was intricately embroidered with golden thread, adding a royal touch. On the hem of the pants were placed the beautifully crafted golden embellishments. The dupatta's border came with patterns reminiscent of her pants and kurtas. With golden stilettos, the actress elevated her ethnic appeal.

Then came the styling part, for which she chose a lavish gold necklace, matching striking earrings, bangles, and a gold ring. Her glam makeup featured dark eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush, generous highlighter, and dark lipstick.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan embraces vibrant colors like a pro

Back in 2019, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a royal blue lehenga, leaving us spellbound. Casting a magical spell, the Jazbaa actress was adorned with silver zardozi work all over. The off-shoulder neckline, short sleeves, and cropped hem of the blouse added a touch of modern flair to an ethnic outfit. She completed the OOTD with a floor-length skirt and embellished dupatta, effortlessly spreading her magic like a diva.

Looking exquisite and stunning, Aishwarya kept her tresses open in a straight hairdo. Her fuss-free appearance looked straight out of dreams. To elevate the style, she wore a dainty set of earrings and bracelets. Do not miss the delicate maang tika that amps up the ethnic appeal of her outfit within seconds.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shows how to wear red for a festive occasion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is partial to the color red, and it is no surprise that her wardrobe includes some stellar options. Case in point: she picked an ornate red embroidered anarkali with gold and silver threadwork for one of the events back in 2019.

Pairing it with a gold necklace that had a statement emerald pendant in the middle, the actress smiled for the lens alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The couple’s daughter joined them for an adorable click.

To complement the bold color of her outfit, the Josh actress opted for a bright red lip and elevated the glam factor with a classic cat eye and super straight hair.

Are you not yet impressed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ethnic wardrobe? Take tips from this diva's style and opt for traditional wear for the upcoming wedding season.

