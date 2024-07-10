Isha Ambani's stunning pre-wedding looks have consistently caught attention as her brother Anant Ambani prepares to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12th. Known for their grand celebrations, the Ambani family's pre-wedding festivities are already creating a buzz. Isha, a style icon, has been turning heads with her beautiful outfits, and her recent lehenga look is no exception.

Isha Ambani’s outfit was an elegant masterclass, reinforcing her status as a fashion icon. Her stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, posted pictures of Isha in the lehenga, and she looked stunning. Let’s take a closer look at her mesmerizing outfit.

Ishq Ambani’s elegant ethnic ensemble:

Isha Ambani always impresses with her ethnic fashion choices, and her most recent outfit was no different. The modern and embellished ensemble was truly eye-catching, and we absolutely loved it. Designed by the famous Bollywood fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, the stunning outfit beautifully highlighted the businesswoman's figure.

Looking at her resplendent appearance, it is safe to say that Isha Ambani is undoubtedly one of the best-dressed people at the wedding. The entire ensemble took weeks to handcraft. The intricately layered lehenga, created in the miniature tradition, was delicately crafted with fine silk thread, French knots, and detailed zardozi embroidery. Artisans also added sparkling kundan and crystal work.

The rich pink hue of her lehenga set beautifully complemented her complexion. The outfit featured a cap-sleeved blouse with an alluring neckline, fine detailing, and delicate bead droplets at its edges. She paired this with a dramatic, free-flowing floor-length lehenga skirt that was perfection. The well-pleated design, floral-inspired embroidery, and classy border were impeccable.

Isha also added a matching sheer dupatta, draping it like a cape. It was embellished with gold sequin work, intricate embroidery, and a gorgeous border. We loved the enchanting ethnic set. She completed the look with matching gold sandals, adding charm to the ensemble and giving a well-harmonized appeal to her classy outfit for Anant Ambani's festivities.

Isha Ambani’s accessories and glam picks:

To complete her look, Isha Ambani chose exquisite accessories to elevate her attire. She adorned her wrists with layered gold kadas and bangles, along with matching sparkly rings on her fingers, adding the perfect touch of shimmer. Her choice of pink diamond earrings and a large layered necklace with intricate details added a touch of regality to her stunning ensemble.

Her makeup was natural yet radiant. She opted for kohl-lined eyes and neat brows with pink eyeshadow and volumizing mascara. Blushed and highlighted cheeks added a glow to her look, while glossy nude lipstick completed her flawless appearance.

For her hairstyle, Isha left her dark tresses open and styled them into a half-tied look, with her locks pinned back from both sides, with a jeweled clip, for a smooth combed-back base. Her effortlessly elegant hairstyle complemented her overall look perfectly.

We can't wait to see what the diva will wear next! What did you think of Isha Ambani’s ethnic look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

