5 times Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s fashion statements proved style is their love language

Ram Charan has earned popularity and fame over the years not only for his acting prowess but also for his good looks. He is one of the most charming and handsome South Indian actors who also has a unique style statement. On the other hand, his wife, Upasana Konidela has often complimented him with her fashion skills.

Their style statement has been simple yet classy. They know how to style an outfit according to the mood of the occasion. So, here are the 5 times when Ram and Upasana have set the record straight as a fashionable couple. Let's take a look!

Ram Charan in white shirt and Upasana in chikankari suit at his PhD graduation

At Ram Charan's PhD graduation ceremony, the RRR actor opted to go in formal, including a white shirt, blue trousers, his usual glasses, and a stylish watch. Upasana Konidela wore a light blue chikankari salwar with silver thread woven embroidery.

She paired it with matching pants and a dupatta. Upasana accessorized her look with small ear studs and completed with minimal makeup that included some soft eyeshadow, kohled eyes, and a maroonish-brown lip shade. Simplicity at its best!

Ram Charan in bandhgala kurta, Upasana in a golden outfit

Earlier this year at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Ram and Upasana turned heads with their fashion statements. The celebrity wife donned a golden sequined long gown with a belt detailing in the waistline area. She added a huge red neckpiece which gave depth to the whole look. Upasana went with minimal makeup and a simple bun hairstyle.

On the other hand, Ram Charan looked classy in a black bandhgala Kurta which had an elephant emblem on the collar and buttons on it. He completed the look with matching black trousers. Gorgeous and how!

Ram Charan and Upasana in simple Christmas outfits

Christmas means food, friends, and lots of love. On this occasion, once Upasana slayed a red pleated dress that had a white bow collar structure. She completed the look with an absolute no-makeup makeup look and a pair of white pearl studs.

Ram Charan dazzled in an all-black couture, including a shirt and jeans. He accentuated the look with a watch, shoes, and his glasses.

Ram and Upasana serving couple fashion goals

On one of their trips, Upasana opted to wear a green satin dress with lots of pocket detailings. She completed the look with a pair of golden hoops, a bracelet, and silver pointy heels. Ram slayed in an English couture that featured a shirt, striped blazer, and brown pants.

With a pair of sunglasses, brown shoes, and back-brushed hair, the actor made us go breathless.

Ram and Upasana's another Christmas fit

On another Christmas, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela impressed fashion enthusiasts right away. While the wife opted for a red and white striped dress which she teamed up with white pump heels, Ram wore a beige-brown shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Upasana Konidela completed her look with a back-brushed pinned hairstyle, kohled eyes, and glossy maroon lip shade. She didn't go extravagant with her outfit choices or makeover.

Well, these are the 5 times when Ram Charan and Upasana have served major fashion goals as a couple. Which look caught your eye? Let us know in the comments.

