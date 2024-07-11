The grand pre-wedding festivities celebrating the upcoming union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been taking over Mumbai these days. In fact, these star-studded events are slowly turning into a display of fashion and fabulousness.

However, it was none other than the matriarch of the family, Nita Mukesh Ambani, who stole the spotlight time and again with her incomparably gorgeous ensemble choices, leaving us gushing.

Well, why don’t we zoom in and take a proper look at the display of pure ethnic elegance brought forth by the business tycoon herself? Read on for some major wedding season-ready fashion inspiration.

6 incomparable ethnic looks served by Nita Mukeah Ambani:

Nita Ambani in a regal blue AJSK drape:

Nita Mukesh Ambani made our hearts dance to her rhythm as she donned a beautiful green and blue lehenga saree for her son’s mehendi ceremony. This amazing look, which was created by none other than the fashion mavens Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, personified regality and charm.

The vibrant blue drape with thick gold borders was also draped in seedha pallu style, giving the look a rather unique twist. The sozni embroidery with mirror work and unique colorful motifs made this look all the more perfect.

Nita Ambani in Manish Malhotra suit:

The mother of Anant Ambani also managed to dazzle us in a simply enchanting antique gold kurta set that was exclusively crafted for her by none other than Bollywood’s beloved designer, Manish Malhotra.

This special look was inspired by the classic Hyderabadi kurta sets that were once worn by royal ladies. She also went with a well-draped Khada dupatta to elevate the regality of her look. The piece’s antique zari and zardozi embroidery were also a total work of art.

Nita Ambani’s Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga:

There’s nobody who can make an entrance as intoxicatingly as Nita Mukesh Ambani. This is precisely what we saw at her son’s sangeet night. She wore a vibrant pink-hued lehenga set that made her complexion pop. It suited her frame like a charm, and we’re taking notes right here.

The intricately jeweled look was designed by ace couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock. The embroidery work with the sequinned pallu and the silver accessories literally blew our minds.

Nita Ambani’s Manish Malhotra lehenga:

Nita Ambani also looked like the personification of beauty and grace in a custom-made ivory lehenga set that was exclusively crafted for her by the fashion genius Manish Malhotra. The multi-hued outfit was laden with traditional zardozi embroidery, elevating the look.

She also added a woven Banarsi tissue dupatta that was laden with gasp-worthy hand-embroidered timeless zari borders, and we loved this addition. However, the timeless blouse, which was inspired by the craftsmanship of heritage meenakari kundan jewelry, was the highlight of the whole look. We’re still swooning!

Nita Ambani’s stunning Sabyasachi saree:

Nita Ambani also rendered us speechless with her grand entrance at the Mameru ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For this special occasion, she opted for a show-stopping dual-toned saree with gorgeous Bandhani pattern work all over it. Who better to create such ethnic fashion fabulousness than Sabyasachi Mukherjee?

He created a harmonious blend of pink and red with detailed gold zari embroidery to match the grace and charm of Mrs. Ambani. The floral-inspired motifs and patterns, along with the front-style draping, also added to the ensemble’s overall charm.

Nita Ambani in the Anuradha Vakil saree:

Nita Ambani also embraced the power of tradition and her roots in an undeniably gorgeous Ghar Chola saree for the Mata Ki Chowki puja. The vibrant red traditional Gujrati saree was designed for Mrs. Mukesh Ambani by none other than the renowned Anuradha Vakil.

The stunning six yards were beautified with detailed bandhani and zari embroidery work that added to its regal charm and elegance. The stunning combination of red and gold never fails to wow anyone, and this look was proof. Even the exquisite craftsmanship, along with the heavy blouse, made this a total masterpiece. Her subtle makeup look and accessories also complemented the vibe.

We honestly cannot wait to see what the business tycoon will wear at the upcoming grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After all, all of her resplendent and royal looks thus far were like poetry brought to life with the power of fashion.

Which one of Nita Ambani’s exclusive looks is your absolute favorite? Please share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comments section below.

