Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani: B-town girls who made a strong case for beach style in crochet outfits and clinched their IT girl status

Bollywood has always been a trendsetter, and when it comes to vacation style, our favorite divas never disappoint. These divas aren't afraid to ditch the boring beachwear and embrace this crafty style. One such trend that these B-town beauties have hopped on is crochet outfits. From breezy cover-ups to chic pantsuits, these style icons have proven that crochet is not just for grandmothers.

From Janhvi Kapoor wearing crochet on the sunny shores of Goa to Kriti looking ravishing on Greece landscapes, all while rocking this trend. It's like these celebs have given crochet a total makeover, making it the must-have fabric for every fashion-forward beachgoer. Well, get ready to be wowed, because Bollywood fashionistas have totally nailed these top 5 crochet outfits! Let’s check them out.

Top 5 Crochet Outfits

1. Disha Patani turns up the heat in black crochet outfit

Disha Patani, Bollywood's hottest diva is known for her hot mini dresses and racy swimwear. Not so long ago, the Malang actress adorned a stunning black crochet outfit that certainly raised the mercury levels. This crochet outfit featured waist cut-outs with a criss-cross halter neckline highlighting the actress’s decolletage. Adding an element of allure, the outfit had an all-open back that further showcased the diva’s enviable curves, thus making it a head-turning piece.

This body-hugging dress had a flattering silhouette that elevated the intricate crochet work. It also featured delicate crochet tassels hanging from the hemline for a charming visual appeal. This, perfect for a beach vacation or a laid-back dinner crochet dress came with a heavy price tag of Rs. 1,54,700 (USD 1,843). Letting her outfit do the talking, Disha was seen keeping her glam quotient to a minimum with just kohl-rimmed eyes and pink-tinted lips. The soft waves of her tresses added a spectacular allure to her look.

2. Kriti Sanon channels beach vacation vibes in a colorful crochet co-ord set

Giving us a glimpse of her Greece vacation, Kriti Sanon dropped a cutesy look that she wore recently. The Crew actress dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying the beautiful scenery of Santorini donning a crop top and skirt co-ord set made of colorful handmade crochet. The diva looked stunning soaking in the sunny day as she flaunted her outfit featuring a thigh-high slit skirt and a strappy crop top. This adorable crochet two-piece outfit comes from a label named Label NoBo which is her sister - Nupur Sanon’s home brand. The outfit is priced at Rs. 11,000 and makes Kriti appear nothing short of spectacular.

Oozing beach vibes, Kriti styled the look with a pair of dark-tinted sunglasses and her go-to Hyphen lip topper balm. She jazzed her look with a white hat and a pair of slippers to round up her beach fit. Furthermore, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress added a couple of dainty bracelets on her wrists and a chain around her neck to complete the look stylishly.

3. Janhvi Kapoor gives summer styling goals in a stunning crochet top outfit

Matching crochet outfits and laid-back vibes, Janhvi Kapoor twins with her bestie and oozes casual styling vibes. Flexing her stunning matching crochet top outfit, Ms Kapoor looked gorgeous as she posted a series of pictures chilling with her friend Namrata Purohit in Goa. She styled her white and red crochet bikini bralette with high-waisted denim shorts that screamed summer rather stylishly.

The crochet top outfit featured a deep V-neck with a halter tie-up and open back. Janhvi styled her look with a sleek high ponytail and ditched makeup. She added statement red heart earrings, a pearl necklace, and dainty bracelets on her wrist to finish her look fashionably.

4. Sara Ali Khan’s stylish crochet swimwear cover-up

Sara's ability to seamlessly blend comfort and style has made her a role model for many. Not so long ago, the Kedarnath actress wore a crochet cover-up over orange swimwear and turned it into a style statement more than just a piece of clothing. Channelling a breezy, bohemian aesthetic, thanks to her beige crochet cover-up, Sara looked effortlessly chic. By pairing it with a vibrant orange bikini, she created a striking color contrast that captured attention.

Sticking to the boho charm, Sara’s choice of a cowrie shell necklace added a stylish touch, completing her beach wardrobe. With smokey eyes and nude makeup, Sara tied her hair and finished her look with a minimalistic allure.

5. Ananya Panday gave crochet outfit ideas with her stylish pants

The Pati Patni Aur Who actress effortlessly embraced the crochet trend, giving it a youthful and contemporary edge. Ananya Panday made a statement with her crochet pants and showed us how whether it's for a casual outing or a promotional event, crochet is versatile enough to blend in easily. She opted to pair her colorful crochet pants with a vibrant pink and blue crop top for a casual summer look. The intricate crochet design added a bohemian flair to her ensemble and undoubtedly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Keeping it simple and letting her outfit speak volumes, Ananya topped her look with a pair of white sneakers. With her hair let down in center-parted loose curls, Ananya ditched makeup and finished her look with just a nude lip gloss; making her look accessible and trendy.

Be it Janhvi Kapoor's crochet top outfit that is perfect for poolside lounging or Sara Ali Khan’s beach crochet cover-up, these stylish B-town beauties certainly jumped on the crochet bandwagon in style. Which of these crochet outfits did you like the most? Comment down below and let us know.

