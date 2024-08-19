5 times Tamannaah Bhatia’s statement-worthy blouse designs took her saree looks to the next level

Sarees are stunning, but sometimes the blouse feels like an afterthought. Enter Tamannaah Bhatia, the style icon who elevates the six-yard staple to new heights with her statement-making blouses. Forget the same saree and same blouse routine because her unique blouse collection will take your ethnic game to the very next level. These gasp-worthy blouse designs will undeniably take your breath away.

Let’s just take a look at 5 Tamannaah Bhatia-inspired blouse designs to learn how to slay our saree looks with unique blouse designs. It’s time for a some style inspiration from the beloved Bollywood actress.

5 must-try pretty Tamannaah Bhatia-approved blouse designs:

Printed corseted blouse:

The Lust Stories 2 actress recently wore a gorgeous vibrant red saree, which was worn like a well-formed modern lehenga. She further paired her look with a strapless printed blouse with a fitted silhouette that took the fusional look to the next level. This heavily embellished and embroidered saree was converted into a pleated and ruched long skirt that totally slayed. Even the floral-inspired embroidery work on the blouse was just adorable. Add some modern earrings and classy necklaces to add some spark to your classy and modernized look.

Red ribbed halter-neck blouse:

Another very unique way to elevate your printed sarees is to pair them with crop top-like blouse with a halter neckline. The ribbed design of this blouse also added to its overall look and texture. Even the high neckline of the blouse looked supremely sophisticated. The incomparably cute blouse took the diva’s sheer printed saree to the next level. She added minimalistic accessories like classy bracelets and earrings to add some sparkle to the mesmerizing design.

Unique embroidered blouse:

Tamannaah recently made us swoon by wearing a bright green saree with contrasting gold embroidery work that looked just beautiful. She paired her saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse with a halter neckline that looked very unique and adorable. The gold embroidery work was just all things gorgeous. The luxurious material of the House of Masaba saree was also just incomparable. Even the hue of the gasp-worthy saree made her complexion glow.Add pretty gold accessories to elevate this design.

Embellished floral blouse:

The Stree 2 actress is a big fan of monochromatic looks and one of these simply spectacular looks was a pretty white saree with a contrasting black border. The ruched style of the saree was pretty, and it was paired with a matching black, silver, and white blouse, which was heavily embellished with crystal, sequin, and stone work. The sleek straps and alluring neckline of the blouse was also simply pretty. We loved the unique pick. Remember to add classy stud earrings to elevate this one.

Sequinned bralette-like blouse:

Another simply stunning black-and-white saree that Bhatia recently wore was the beautiful white six yards of pure elegance. This was paired with a classy black bralette-like blouse with a unique attachment at the neckline with a choker. The deep and alluring neckline along with the fitted silhouette of the blouse was just all the adorable. The whole piece was beautifully encrusted with contrasting black sequin work that made it sparkle and shine.

With these 5 unique blouse designs as your guide, you're ready to ditch the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. So, go forth, fashionistas, and slay your next saree look with the confidence of Tamannaah Bhatia herself. Are you ready to slay with unique ethnic picks the Tamannaah way?

So, which one of these Tamannaah Bhatia-inspired blouse designs is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

