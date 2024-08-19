Kareena Kapoor’s love affair with red: Here’s how you can pull off this HOT color in 4 different ways

Kareena Kapoor has been her favorite forever and she totally loves red outfits. The actress is making it a point to ask ‘kaun hai ye jisne dobara murke mujhe nahi dekha?’ as she is the fashionista in town who knows how to slay. She's clearly aging like a fine wine, and we aren't complaining.

Bebo can exude elegance and grace not only in a saree or salwar suit but also in bodycon dresses. However, as the actress has often opted for ensembles red in color, it seems that is her vibe. So without any delay, let's dive deep into 5 of her looks in red outfits.

Red corset dress

Kareena Kapoor’s red pout look is quite famous. And during the promotions of Jaane Jaan, the diva opted for her iconic look. In one of the photoshoot events, the actress wore a red corset dress and teamed up with a red blazer. The small slit in the dress and the ribbed detailing on the corset made it look even more alluring.

She completed the look with nude pump heels and kept her getup accessory-free. For makeup, Kareena chose a smokey eyeshadow, defined brows, blushed-highlighted cheeks, and a bold red lip shade. It screamed class and hawtness.

Hot red co-ord

For one of the episodes of What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bright red halter-neck bodysuit and paired it with matching flared pants along with a belt. The small cut-out detailing in the neckline gave an edge to the look. She completed it with red pointy pump heels.

Bebo opted for almost no jewelry look except for a stack of golden bangles in one hand. Beauty-wise, the actress went with soft brown smokey eyes, defined brows, and contoured and blushed cheeks. She further accentuated the look with pink glossy lipstick and wavy hair.

Red embellished lehenga

Kareena has a knack for ethnic outfits. Once for an event, she wore a red lehenga choli from Anjul Bhandari's collection. It featured heavy embellishments with zari and sequin detailing, and the diva proved to be the epitome of grace. The back detailing of the choli with small stones and intricate embroidery all over the lehenga gave a royal look. However, the bow-like dupatta added a modern touch to the ethnicity of the ensemble.

The Crew actress accessorized her red outfit with a pair of statement Kundan earrings and completed it with minimalistic makeup. Kapoor chose matte foundation, defined brows, contoured cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, and nude lips. To keep the focus on her outfit, she opted for a bun hairdo.

Red simple salwar suit

In one Diwali, Kareena Kapoor wore a simple red and golden salwar suit and exuded a classy and regal look. Her outfit featured a red kurta, matching parallel pants with golden detailing in the hemline and a dupatta adorned with golden floral chanderi prints.

Bebo chose a pair of huge Kundan jhumkas and golden embellished mojris to accentuate it.

However, for makeup, the actress went with bold eyes and muted lips combo. With black smokey eyes, kohled waterline, defined brows, lots of blush and nude brown lip shade - she completed the look. But it was the bindi and the sleek bun hairdo that did the trick.

Clearly, Kareena Kapoor has proved time and again that red is her color, fashion is her world, and we are living in it. These are the 5 times when the actress wore a red outfit and owned the color like a pro. Let us know your thoughts about Bebo's style statement.

