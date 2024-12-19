Alia Bhatt aces the art of styling red sarees: Which of the two outfits is your favorite?

Alia Bhatt, the epitome of true beauty and a lover of experimenting with looks, has a soft corner for sarees. On two occasions, when the actress was wrapped in a gorgeous red saree, she looked absolutely breathtaking, making it hard to take our eyes off her. At first glance, both saree appearances may seem similar, but they're not. The sarees featured different craftsmanship and styling that we’re curious to explore. So, let’s take a closer look!

Let’s first talk about the recent one. As she geared up to meet the PM in Delhi, Alia Bhatt chose to keep her appearance elegantly effortless in a stunning red saree. She wore a custom Anavila creation, adorned with intricate golden detailing that added a sophisticated touch to her overall look.

Her sheer saree draped beautifully at the waist, with the pallu elegantly thrown over her shoulder—one side attached and the other falling gracefully in her arms. The sheer detailing, offering just the right amount of skin, highlighted the actress’s dedication to her healthy routine.

Alia styled her saree with a matching blouse featuring thick straps and a scooped neckline. The simplicity of the blouse perfectly complemented the minimalistic saree, proving that you don’t need heavy embellishments to make a statement.

Meanwhile, her other red saree exudes a sultry and bold statement. Attending a Durga Puja, the actress was all decked out in a red border-embroidered saree.

Advertisement

The sheer, lightweight fabric of the saree, adorned with intricate golden embroidery, was perfect for stealing the limelight. Just like her recent look, she draped it flawlessly at the waist, letting one side of the pallu slip gracefully over her arms.

The Jigra actress paired this iconic saree with a bralette blouse that left us spellbound. The blouse featured golden detailing against the red backdrop, perfectly complementing the vibe of her saree.

At first glance, both Alia Bhatt’s red sarees may seem similar, but upon closer inspection, they reveal distinct differences. While her recent red saree exudes elegant vibes, the other look makes a bold, traditional statement. Both saree looks were perfect for their respective occasions, making it difficult for us to choose the best one.

What do you think? Which of Alia Bhatt’s red saree looks is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s white midi dress is straight out of fairytale, giving us a glimpse of perfect princess core fit