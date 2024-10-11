Alia Bhatt shows how to style red saree with bralette-like blouse at Kajol and Rani Mukerji's family Durga Puja in Mumbai

If you’re a bridesmaid, Alia Bhatt's latest red saree look for Durga Puja in Mumbai is the perfect choice for a wedding or even a reception. The stunner took a Gen-Z approach to the traditional statement by teaming the red border embroidered saree with an embellished bralette-like blouse, sprucing up her entire look effortlessly. Further, let's take cues on achieving this look during this festive and upcoming wedding season.

One can see in the photos below that the Jigra actress looks stunning in a red lightweight saree she wore with a matching colored blouse, and it came with some pretty hand embroidery and embellishments that are done beautifully. The breathable fabric is a bonus! The whole vibe is all about that understated glam. Well, it’s a very versatile saree for someone who is a fan of minimalist fashion and it can be dressed up or dressed down.

Bhatt accessorized the look with just earrings and a giant finger ring; with her hair tied in a bun. Alia Bhatt's makeup was done in neutral tones that looked every bit natural and fresh. Makeup-wise, she didn’t go overboard and added the right amount of blush, mascara, and a bindi to complete the look.

Inspired by Alia Bhatt's saree? Well, you can ditch the lehenga for such an elegant saree at your BFF's wedding, and it will surely make heads turn. Going by the celebrity trend, bralette blouses are the fashion staple these days, be it with lehengas or sarees.

Advertisement

What do you have to say about Alia Bhatt's latest look? Let us know in the comment section below

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor VS Malaika Arora Fashion Face-off: Who styled Rs 1,85,000 ivory and gold lehenga better?