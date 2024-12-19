Alia Bhatt’s white midi dress is straight out of fairytale, giving us a glimpse of perfect princess core fit

With Alia Bhatt in the picture, glam and cuteness levels are surely gonna soar high. The actress recently posted a photo dump where she was full of life, enjoying the moment but with a dash of style. The one photo where she was wearing an elegant white midi dress made her look like a real princess. Want us to spill the tea? Keep reading!

The Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt looked so princess-coded in the classy and elegant white midi dress. Noticing the details of the fit, it featured a scooped neckline and golden chain straps attached beautifully. This minimalistic addition to her outfit added a bold and edgy vibe to her appearance. Her fit is stylish and functionalist, perfect to keep her fashion game on point.

Moreover, cinched at the waist, and with flowy details at the bottom, her outfit offers enough room to look polished and move with ease. The hemline of her dress reached right at her ankle, adding a feminine touch.

The actress styled her look with minimal accessories. She just opted for Gen-Z aesthetic earrings that adorned her ears beautifully. This classic and subtle addition perfectly elevates her dress, making it just right to keep your appearance low-key obsessed. If you’re someone who is planning a date night with your partner, or going to attend a casual family gathering, then this outfit and accessories combination can be the right pick for you.

You can elevate it a bit more just like Alia did. She enhanced her beauty game with a soft base and accentuated it with perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, and nude lipstick that added the understated charm. This subtle makeup inspiration is not only perfect for parties but also to give an edge to your everyday fashion.

For hair, instead of keeping them loose, you can opt for a middle partition, and take your hair strands back to tie them into a sleek and neat bun. Yes, Alia totally nailed this hairstyle, and it perfectly keeps her overall look polished and elegant.

Just like us if you’re also swooning over her white look then why not give it a try? Bookmark this Alia Bhatt-inspired white look now, and with a simple addition of accessories and footwear, you’re all set to turn heads.

