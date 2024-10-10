Sonam Kapoor VS Malaika Arora Fashion Face-off: Who styled Rs 1,85,000 ivory and gold lehenga better?

When it comes to fashion, few can match the charisma and style of Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor. Recently, the two Bollywood fashionistas found themselves in the spotlight as they both donned stunning ivory and golden lehengas from the brand Re-Ceremonial. However, what stood out uniquely was how they styled the same outfit, showcasing distinctive aesthetics. Let’s take a closer look at their fashion face-off.

Sonam Kapoor lehenga

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in her ivory and gold lehenga made from luxurious silk chanderi. The lehenga featured an ivory choli with golden bordered sleeves and hem, adding to the overall elegance. Paired with a long flared ghagra skirt, the outfit perfectly complemented her slender figure. The attire was beautifully embroidered with fragrant rajnigandha flower designs, adding a traditional touch. The fine metal gota borders completed the outfit, adding a touch of glamour. The price tag for this outfit is Rs 1,85,000.

She paired the large, stunning jhumkas with her simple yet glamorous makeup. Her makeup included nude lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, winged eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and neatly groomed eyebrows. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, adding to her stunning and classy appearance.

Malaika Arora’s lehenga

Malaika also wore the same lehenga as Sonam but in a different style. She draped the dupatta over her shoulder like a sari and wore stacked necklaces and matching earrings. For her makeup, she kept it simple with nude eye shadows, mascara, a thin rim of eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and maroon lipstick. Her hair was tied in a bun with fresh red roses, adding a romantic vibe to her look.

Both stars demonstrated how the same lehenga could be styled in two distinctive ways, highlighting their unique personalities and reaffirming their status as fashion icons in Bollywood. For us, both actresses are winners because they styled the statement piece in their own ways. What do you think? Who do you think styled the lehenga better? Let us know in the comments.

