7 short outfits inspired by celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif to embrace heat with style

It’s time to add summer essentials to your wardrobe as days grow longer and the weather rises. As we all know, shorts are a fundamental part of any summer wardrobe. One of the primary reasons shorts are essential on sunny days is their comfort. In addition to being practical for squelching heat, shorts outfits may be dressed up or down for a variety of events.

Bollywood celebrities also frequently wear shorts to remain cool and look effortlessly stylish when the heat sets in. Anyone wishing to add some flare to their summer wardrobe can find great inspiration in their fashionable ensembles.

Take a peek at how some Bollywood actresses style themselves in shorts outfits for the summer and learn how you can replicate their style.

Denim Shorts with white crop top

One of the most standout and basic combinations of a white crop top and denim shorts perfectly encapsulates the essence of summer fashion. You can opt for a simple, fitted white crop top, like Janhvi Kapoor. The top can be a basic tank top or a more detailed version with ruffles and lace. Choose a breathable fabric like cotton to keep cool in the heat. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

High-waisted denim shorts are a great choice to pair with crop tops, as they accentuate the waist and create a flattering silhouette. White sneakers or slip-on sandals are perfect for a laid-back vibe with this shorts outfit.

Advertisement

Shorts with matching jacket

If you want to create a put-together look, you can opt for a co-ord look with shorts like Ananya Panday. You can combine your shorts with a matching jacket/ blazer and a shirt or top to create a polished yet relaxed look perfect for scorching heat days. You can go for summer-friendly fabrics for this look to keep yourself cool.

Opt for Espadrilles, strappy sandals, or low heels to elevate the outfit for more formal occasions, and for casual occasions, you can opt for sneakers. This look is perfect for a casual brunch with friends or a relaxed lunch date, or ideal for a casual office environment or casual Fridays.

Shorts with a bralette top

Short outfits are not only for casual days. They also create perfect outfits for beach days, for soaking up the sun and enjoying the ocean breeze. You can opt for shorts made from lightweight fabrics and quirky prints like Tamannaah Bhatia. Consider linen or flowy beach shorts for a relaxed vibe. You chose to pair them with bralettes. Crochet or lace bralettes add a touch of bohemian flair, while solid colours or bold prints make a statement.

Keep it casual and beach-appropriate with sandals, flip-flops, or espadrilles. Protect yourself from the sun with stylish accessories like a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a lightweight scarf or sarong.

Shorts with blazer

Pairing denim shorts with a blazer creates a stylish and versatile look that can be adapted for various occasions. These shorts outfits balance casual and formal elements, making them perfect for everything from casual brunches to evening outings. Like Kiara Advani, you can choose high-waisted, mid-rise, or low-rise depending on your comfort and body type.

Distressed or classic cuts can work well. You can opt for a tailored blazer for a more relaxed and trendier vibe. You can layer your blazer with a simple t-shirt, a fitted tank top, a crop top, or a blouse. You can pair this look with sneakers for a casual look and heels for dressy occasions. A crossbody bag, clutch, or structured tote can round off your trendy look.

Biker shorts with graphic Tee

Advertisement

If you want to create street-style shorts outfits, you can choose a graphic t-shirt with design slogans or quirky prints. Opt for a relaxed fit for comfort. You can also experiment with oversized styles or striped shirts for a laid-back vibe. Select colours that complement the rest of your outfit according to your preference. Neutral tones or bold hues for a pop of colour can both work well.

Biker shorts typically have a close-fitting, knee-length silhouette with a high waist. Black is a classic choice for biker shorts, but you can also explore other colours like navy, grey, or even vibrant hues like yellow, like Alia Bhatt. To add some coolness to your wardrobe, you can pair it with a baseball cap or bucket hat and with chunky boots or sneakers.

Denim on denim look

Denim-on-denim look is one such shorts outfit you can create for all seasons, and to create this one, get inspired by Katrina Kaif. Choose a pair of denim shorts that fit and flatter your figure. You can also go for distressed details like frayed hems to add texture. You can select a denim top that contrasts with the colour or wash of your shorts to avoid a monotonous look.

You can pick denim shirts, chambray shirts, denim jackets, corsets, or denim vests. Complete the look with footwear that complements the casual vibe of denim-on-denim. For a laid-back feel, opt for sneakers, espadrilles, or flat sandals.

Crochet top with white shorts

If you want to create a cool and casual shorts outfit you can take a leaf from Rakul Preet’s book. You can opt for a crochet top that fits your personal style. You can pick crop tops, halter tops, tank tops, or long-sleeve versions. You can pick natural tones like beige, ivory, or white, which are classic choices, but you can also go for pastel colors for a fresh summer vibe. You can pick high-waisted shorts, which are a great option for a flattering silhouette, but mid-rise shorts also work well. Look for a pair that’s snug but not too tight to maintain comfort and ease of movement.

You can create an array of looks that are ideal for any summer occasion by selecting the appropriate pair of shorts and carefully planning your styling. These staple shorts outfits will keep you feeling cool and looking great all season, whether you are heading out for casual days or attending fancy events.

Advertisement

So this summer, enjoy the weather and go out in style!

ALSO READ: 5 celebrity-approved airport looks for Summer days: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patna