Ananya Panday’s Bag collection: Luxe Gucci bag to Bottega Veneta tote worth Rs 8,14,706

Ananya Panday always captivates us with her fashion and style. From her outfits to her bags, everything she wears exudes vibrant energy, but the standout feature of her ensembles is undoubtedly her classy bags. Regardless of the occasion—whether she's headed out for a girls' night or attending a screening—the actress never disappoints with her bag choices.

Her collection is a dream for many, showcasing unique and branded pieces that catch everyone's attention. In this article, we present you with some chic bag options inspired by the talented and beautiful Ananya Panday.

1. Luxe Gucci bag

The Bollywood diva recently shared her outfit for a girls' night on Instagram. She wore a long grey bodycon dress that highlighted her curves. To complement her look, she styled her hair in a chic, neat bun.

To add some glam, Ananya carried a luxurious Gucci bag valued at Rs 2,54,068. The golden buckle at the front enhances its elegance, while the deep maroon color makes it a perfect choice for fall. The shoulder strap adds convenience, making it an ideal accessory to complete her outfit.

2. Black Channel Bag

To add a touch of luxury to her all-black ensemble, Ananya Panday chose to complete her look with a black Chanel bag valued at ₹4,26,100, making it the perfect accessory for her first day in Paris. The bag features iconic quilted leather and a gold chain strap. It has ample space to carry all the essentials, adding just the right amount of edginess to her overall appearance. This versatile and timeless bag is ideal for an effortless getaway while also making a classy impression.

3. Bottega Veneta tote

When discussing her airport look, Ananya definitely made a statement. She wore a chic outfit consisting of a black tank top neatly tucked into straight-leg black pants. For a relaxed vibe, she pulled her hair back into a bun. However, the standout piece of her ensemble was her Bottega Veneta bag, valued at Rs 8,14,706. The maroon tote bag hung over her shoulder, adding a vibrant touch to her outfit. This bag perfectly balances fashion and functionality, making it ideal for easy travel.

4. Blue Hermes in mini size

Ananya Panday attended the CTRL screening wearing a stylish casual white co-ord set. Her outfit included a button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves paired with straight-fit pants. To add a pop of color, she carried a blue Hermes bag. This mini-sized bag enhanced her chic look while maintaining a minimalist vibe. It features long, thin straps, making it easy to wear over the shoulder. This bag is ideal for those who prefer a simple and elegant style.

5. Chanel backpack

Ananya once again captured our attention with her stylish airport look. She was spotted arriving at the airport for her Call Me Bae promotions, dressed in a blazer and denim jeans. A standout feature of her outfit was her black Chanel backpack, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh. We can’t take our eyes off it! With its quilted texture and metal chain details, this bag perfectly added a trendy touch to Ananya Panday’s promotional event.

6. Blue Mini tote

Ananya arrived at the premiere night of The Night Manager wearing a white top and blue retro jeans. To add a fun and colorful twist to her outfit, she chose to carry a blue mini-tote bag, which was an eye-catching accessory. The bag had enough space to hold all her essentials, and its shoulder strap made it easy to carry while adding an elegant touch to her casual look.

These 6 stylish bags from Ananya Panday’s collection have definitely caught our attention, and we can’t wait to see more from her wardrobe.

Which of these bags grabbed your interest? Let us know in the comments below!

