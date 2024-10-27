‘Ananya Panday is not insecure about the way she looks’ admits her CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane: ‘Kaam to karti hai…’

Ananya Panday, who was launched in Karan Johar's 2019 film, Student of the Year 2, has been a part of the industry for five years. The actress has been receiving appreciation for her latest performances including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae, and CTRL. Director Vikramaditya Motwane, who has helmed CTRL, admitted that Ananya is not insecure about her looks. Motwane also noted that she rehearses a lot.

During his latest interview with Mashable India, Vikramaditya Motwane shared his experience of working with Ananya Panday in CTRL this year. Motwane praised Ananya's performance in the recently released film by saying that she was "outstanding" in the movie and that he had fun while working with her on the sets.

Calling her a "secure actor", Motwane said, "(She is) not insecure about the way she looks, about her lines or about anything. That security is amazing to have in an actor. Kaam toh karti hai (She does work), rehearses a lot, works very hard, (is) very sincere...

Motwane also expressed that the CTRL star is good at listening to instructions. Recalling some of them, the director shared that he asked the actress to "forget surroundings" as she had to shoot the whole movie while keeping her face in front of a laptop screen.

The filmmaker, who seemed impressed with Ananya's working style, continued that she aced the "most unflattering angle" for an actor by looking at the screen.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Vikramaditya Motwane expressed his views on nepotism and how it affects actors labelled as "nepo kids". Referring to Ananya, Motwane emphasized her strength and revealed that she is a reader unlike how the audience generalizes her.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon, CTRL starred Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the lead roles. The film was released on Netflix on October 4, 2024. Its dialogues were penned by Sumukhi Suresh.

Ananya Panday has also worked in movies like Liger, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Dream Girl 2, and Gehraiyaan. Ananya was featured in a special appearance in Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer Bad Newz this year.

